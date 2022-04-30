Advertisement
April 30, 2022 / 7:31 PM

John Stamos to voice Tony Stark/Iron Man in Disney Junior cartoon

By Karen Butler
John Stamos to voice Tony Stark/Iron Man in Disney Junior cartoon
John Stamos will be heard voicing the role of Iron Man in a Disney Junior animated series this season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Full House actor John Stamos is lending his voice to the character of Iron Man/Tony Stark in Season 2 of Disney Junior's animated series, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends.

"Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up to defeat foes and save the day," the network said in a press release Friday.

"In Season 2 of the series, the trio of young Super Heroes are able to call on Avengers pals Iron Man, Ant-Man, Wasp and Reptil, in addition to Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther, for help when trouble arises -- like when villain Electro tries to drain all of the power in the city and the Spidey Team must band together to use a new glowing web formula to turn the lights back on."

The voice cast includes Benjamin Valic as Peter Parker/Spidey, Jakari Fraser as Miles Morales, Lily Sanfelippo as Gwen Stacy, Sean Giambrone as Ant-Man, Maya Tuttle as Wasp, Hoku Ramirez as Reptil, Jaiden Klein, Tom Wilson as Sandman and Stephanie Lemelin as Electro.

Set to premiere in August, the new episodes also will feature a fresh Glow Webs Glow storyline, four new original songs and a "Glow Webs Glow" anthem song by series' songwriter/composer Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, Disney Junior said.

