Advertisement
TV
April 30, 2022 / 8:31 AM

The CW cancels 'Batwoman,' 'Legends of Tomorrow'

By Karen Butler
1/5
The CW cancels 'Batwoman,' 'Legends of Tomorrow'
Violett Beane (L) and Javicia Leslie arrive on the red carpet at the 2018 CBS Upfront in New York City. The CW has canceled Leslie's show "Batwoman." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- The CW has canceled its superhero shows Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Batwoman, starring Javicia Leslie in the title role, is ending with its third season.

Advertisement

"I was taught that words have power and we speak our life into existence. Well, I spoke this role into my life, and what an honor it has been to watch it play out exactly how it was meant to," Leslie wrote on social media Friday. "Family, this Bat Team is ours...HERstory was made and it can never be taken."

The Batwoman Writers Room Twitter account said: "Javicia is a real life Superhero. A champion for everyone. And a protector of kindness. We will always be inspired by you, @JaviciaLeslie. And we will always appreciate you."

DC Legends of Tomorrow wrapped its seventh season in March and the show will not return for an eighth on the network.

"Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow," co-showrunner Keto Shimizu tweeted Friday.

Advertisement

"We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could."

Shimizu added: "Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you'll always have a place on the Waverider."

The cast included Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Arthur Darvill, Caity Lotz, Franz Drameh, Ciara Renée, Falk Hentschel, Amy Pemberton, Dominic Purcell, Wentworth Miller, Matt Letscher and Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

Read More

Jack Davenport: 'Ten Percent' shows funny side of human frailty Andrew Garfield: 'Under the Banner' doesn't sensationalize horrifying real-life murders 'Mayans M.C.' stars say parenting is paramount in Season 4 Dermot Mulroney: 'Agent Game' was good chance to play a bad spy

Latest Headlines

Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, more join 'Best Man' Peacock series
TV // 20 hours ago
Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, more join 'Best Man' Peacock series
April 29 (UPI) -- Peacock announced nine recurring guest stars joining the original stars of the films in the upcoming series "The Best Man: Final Chapters."
'Pachinko': Apple TV+ renews drama series for Season 2
TV // 20 hours ago
'Pachinko': Apple TV+ renews drama series for Season 2
April 29 (UPI) -- "Pachinko," a drama series starring Youn Yuh-jung, Kim Min-ha, Soji Arai and Jin Ha, will return for a second season.
'Money Heist: Korea' promo teases 'biggest' job yet
TV // 23 hours ago
'Money Heist: Korea' promo teases 'biggest' job yet
April 29 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a teaser and premiere date for "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area."
Diplo compares music festivals, performs with Miguel on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 1 day ago
Diplo compares music festivals, performs with Miguel on 'Tonight Show'
April 29 (UPI) -- Diplo compared music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach and performed his song "Don't Forget My Love" with Miguel on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Joey King: 5 roles beyond 'The In Between'
TV // 1 day ago
Joey King: 5 roles beyond 'The In Between'
April 29 (UPI) -- "The In Between" star Joey King can also be seen in "The Kissing Booth," "Fargo" Season 1 and other TV series and films.
Elisabeth Moss: 'Shining Girls' is an analogy for trauma
TV // 1 day ago
Elisabeth Moss: 'Shining Girls' is an analogy for trauma
LOS ANGELES, April 29 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss discusses her Apple TV+ series, "Shining Girls," which combines real-world trauma with reality shifting science-fiction.
Vanessa Bayer studied QVC for 'I Love That For You'
TV // 1 day ago
Vanessa Bayer studied QVC for 'I Love That For You'
LOS ANGELES, April 29 (UPI) -- Vanessa Bayer co-created and stars in the Showtime series "I Love That For You" and met real QVC hosts to prepare for the home shopping comedy.
Mike Myers unveils 8 new 'Pentaverate' characters
TV // 1 day ago
Mike Myers unveils 8 new 'Pentaverate' characters
April 28 (UPI) -- Netflix revealed eight new characters Mike Myers will play on the comedy "The Pentaverate," along with celebrity guest stars.
Jack Davenport: 'Ten Percent' shows funny side of human frailty
TV // 1 day ago
Jack Davenport: 'Ten Percent' shows funny side of human frailty
NEW YORK, April 28 (UPI) -- Jack Davenport says his new talent-agency comedy, "Ten Percent," has a lot more heart and high-stakes drama than some viewers might anticipate.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' series coming to Prime Video in June
TV // 1 day ago
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' series coming to Prime Video in June
April 28 (UPI) -- "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is a new series based on the novel by "To All the Boys" author Jenny Han.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google honors musician Toots Thielemans with a new Doodle
Google honors musician Toots Thielemans with a new Doodle
Mattea Roach notches 18th 'Jeopardy!' win
Mattea Roach notches 18th 'Jeopardy!' win
What to stream this weekend: 'Ozark,' 'Grace and Frankie'
What to stream this weekend: 'Ozark,' 'Grace and Frankie'
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Heartstopper'
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Heartstopper'
Ant Anstead denied full custody of 2-year-old son with Christina Haack
Ant Anstead denied full custody of 2-year-old son with Christina Haack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement