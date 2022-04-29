Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 29, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Vanessa Bayer studied QVC for 'I Love That For You'

By Fred Topel
1/5
Vanessa Bayer studied QVC for 'I Love That For You'
Vanessa Bayer co-created and stars in "I Love That For You." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, April 29 (UPI) -- Vanessa Bayer said she toured QVC and met with home-shopping hosts to prepare for her role as one on I Love That For You, premiering Friday on Showtime.

"I got to meet these hosts that I've been watching since I was a kid," Bayer said on a recent Television Critics Association Zoom panel.

Advertisement

Bayer, 40, co-created the show with Jeremy Beiler and plays Joanna Gold, an aspiring host at the fictional Special Value Network. When she's about to be fired, Joanna claims her childhood leukemia is back

The lie not only saves her job, but convinces SVN executives to give Joanna a shot at hosting. Bayer said her QVC taught her the techniques of home shopping hosts that helped with writing I Love That For You and with her performance.

"Touching things really helps sell them," Bayer said. "I don't know if it's because the audience may be thinking that they're touching them, too, because they're so far away from the products."

Advertisement

With the advent of online shopping, home shopping operations have adapted to new technology. Bayer said networks like QVC have added apps, but the televised presentations remain integral to their business.

"They've stayed relevant with this app because people can watch the TV part of it as a nonstop commercial," Bayer said. "If they don't feel like getting on the phone with people, they can truly just order on the app."

However, Bayer said speaking with the hosts remains part of the appeal of home shopping. Bayer said she hopes to embody the QVC hosts' conversational abilities.

"While they're selling things to you, they're so conversational that it really does make you feel like you're watching a friend who's just talking to you," Bayer said. "There's this incredible power for them to speak through the TV and make you feel like you're just hanging out with them."

Bayer also likened home shopping to her time at Saturday Night Live. She was a cast member from 2010 to 2017, and said new cast members work their way into prominence the same way home shopping hosts earn better time slots.

"You always want your sketches earlier in the show because they're less likely to get cut," Bayer said. "You start at the very bad time slots on home shopping, and then, hopefully, you get to a point where you move to the better time slots."

Advertisement

As a childhood fan of QVC, Bayer admitted she still is susceptible to its sales pitches.

"Sometimes, you do buy stuff you don't need," Bayer said. "They make it seem so great."

For example, Bayer is not married and has no children. However, she recalls a saleswoman suggesting an outfit appropriate for a daughter's graduation.

"I don't have a daughter, and she certainly doesn't have a graduation, but I'm, like, 'Yeah, I could wear this to my daughter's graduation,'" Bayer said. "They give all of these different situations that you could wear it, and you're going to step into the room and be the best one at the family brunch."

Bayer said her most recent purchase was Casa Zeta-Jones blankets sold by Oscar-winning actor Catherine Zeta-Jones.

"People were calling in to talk to Catherine Zeta-Jones," Bayer said. "We brought these very plush blankets for our three incredible Showtime executives that are making the show with us."

New episodes of I Love That For You air Sundays at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Showtime beginning May 8.

Read More

Ben Foster, Vicky Krieps kept Holocaust vivid in 'The Survivor' Chiwetel Ejiofor: 'Man Who Fell to Earth' is a personal journey Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence

Latest Headlines

Elisabeth Moss: 'Shining Girls' is an analogy for trauma
TV // 26 minutes ago
Elisabeth Moss: 'Shining Girls' is an analogy for trauma
LOS ANGELES, April 29 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss discusses her Apple TV+ series, "Shining Girls," which combines real-world trauma with reality shifting science-fiction.
Joey King: 5 roles beyond 'The In Between'
TV // 26 minutes ago
Joey King: 5 roles beyond 'The In Between'
April 29 (UPI) -- "The In Between" star Joey King can also be seen in "The Kissing Booth," "Fargo" Season 1 and other TV series and films.
Mike Myers unveils 8 new 'Pentaverate' characters
TV // 12 hours ago
Mike Myers unveils 8 new 'Pentaverate' characters
April 28 (UPI) -- Netflix revealed eight new characters Mike Myers will play on the comedy "The Pentaverate," along with celebrity guest stars.
Jack Davenport: 'Ten Percent' shows funny side of human frailty
TV // 13 hours ago
Jack Davenport: 'Ten Percent' shows funny side of human frailty
NEW YORK, April 28 (UPI) -- Jack Davenport says his new talent-agency comedy, "Ten Percent," has a lot more heart and high-stakes drama than some viewers might anticipate.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' series coming to Prime Video in June
TV // 14 hours ago
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' series coming to Prime Video in June
April 28 (UPI) -- "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is a new series based on the novel by "To All the Boys" author Jenny Han.
Television Academy Honors include 'Insecure,' 'Dopesick'
TV // 15 hours ago
Television Academy Honors include 'Insecure,' 'Dopesick'
April 28 (UPI) -- The Television Academy released on Thursday their list for the 15th annual Television Academy Honors, which includes "Insecure," "Dopesick" and more.
Melissa McBride exits 'The Walking Dead' spinoff about Carol, Daryl
TV // 15 hours ago
Melissa McBride exits 'The Walking Dead' spinoff about Carol, Daryl
April 28 (UPI) -- Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier on "The Walking Dead," will no longer star in a spinoff series with Norman Reedus.
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Heartstopper'
TV // 1 day ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Heartstopper'
April 28 (UPI) -- "Young Royals," "Love, Victor" and "Sex Education" are a few of the shows to watch after bingeing Netflix hit "Heartstopper."
Andrew Garfield: 'Under the Banner' doesn't sensationalize horrifying real-life murders
TV // 23 hours ago
Andrew Garfield: 'Under the Banner' doesn't sensationalize horrifying real-life murders
NEW YORK, April 28 (UPI) -- Andrew Garfield says his new Hulu drama, "Under the Banner of Heaven," tries to responsibly and truthfully explore what led to the 1984 murders of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter, Erica.
'Bojack Horseman' creators hope 'Undone' inspires more adult animation
TV // 23 hours ago
'Bojack Horseman' creators hope 'Undone' inspires more adult animation
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- "Bojack Horseman" and "Undone" creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy discuss the mature themes of 'Undone' with cast members Angelique Cabral and Constance Marie.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house'
Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house'
Mattea Roach notches 18th 'Jeopardy!' win
Mattea Roach notches 18th 'Jeopardy!' win
Kenneth Tsang, Hong Kong actor, 'Rush Hour 2' star dead at 87
Kenneth Tsang, Hong Kong actor, 'Rush Hour 2' star dead at 87
Melissa McBride exits 'The Walking Dead' spinoff about Carol, Daryl
Melissa McBride exits 'The Walking Dead' spinoff about Carol, Daryl
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Heartstopper'
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Heartstopper'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement