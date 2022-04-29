Trending
April 29, 2022 / 1:48 PM

Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, more join 'Best Man' Peacock series

By Fred Topel
1/6
Nicole Ari Parker joins the cast of "The Best Man: Final Chapters." File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Peacock announced cast members for the series The Best Man: Final Chapters on Friday. Nine actors join Final Chapters as recurring cast.

Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways will recur on The Best Man: Final Chapters as guest stars.

Based on the films The Best Man and The Best Man Holiday, the films' cast members will return. Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau reprise their movie roles.

The films followed a group of friends and their relationships at a wedding, and a subsequent holiday season. Final Chapters finds them facing mid-life crises.

Character descriptions indicate the new characters' roles. Parker plays Xiomara Amani, described as a "captivating, high profile, multi-hyphenate."

Canada plays Wellington, father to Howard's character, Wellington. Their storyline will deal with their family business.

Dixon plays Demetrius, a man from Jordan's (Long) past. Genet plays Dr. Temple, a Fordham University professor.

Pearson plays Jasmine, an employee of the resort to which the cast goes on vacation. Serotsky plays literary agent Stan.

Terrell plays tech worker Will on vacation at the resort. Truvillion plays Jaha, a farmer who sells ingredients to chefs at a farmer's market. Ways plays Lance's (Chestnut) son LJ.

Peacock ordered the 10 episode limited series in February but has not announced a premiere date yet. Peacock is also developing series based on Universal movies Ted and Pitch Perfect.

Pete Davidson comedy 'Bupkis' coming to Peacock 'Angelyne' trailer: Emmy Rossum plays Los Angeles 'billboard queen' Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' is 'weird,' 'absurd'

