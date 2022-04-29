'Money Heist: Korea' promo teases 'biggest' job yet

April 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area.

The streaming service shared a teaser and June premiere date for the new Money Heist series Thursday.

The promo features the voice of the Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) and shows a glimpse of the full cast.

"A robber who steals petty cash either gets killed after being chased or ends up in jail. But a robber who steals at a massive scale can change the world and even become a hero," the Professor (Yoo) says.

"Of all the money heists, we'll pull off the biggest one yet," the character adds. "The public will watch this greatest show on earth live. And they will root for us."

Jeon Jong-seo, Park Hae-soo, Lee Won-jong, Kim Ji-hoon, Jang Yoon-ju, Lee Hyun-woo, Kim Ji-hun and Lee Kyu-ho also star.

Money Heist: Korea is based on the Spanish series Money Heist, aka La Casa de Papel. The original show is created by Álex Pina and had a three-season run that ended in December on Netflix.

The Korean series takes place in a world where North and South Korea are on the verge of a peaceful reunification. The Professor assembles a team of thieves to steal the new, unified currency.

Money Heist: Korea premieres June 24 on Netflix.