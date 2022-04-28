Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 28, 2022 / 1:47 PM / Updated at 2:20 PM

Jack Davenport: 'Ten Percent' shows funny side of human frailty

By Karen Butler
1/5
Jack Davenport: 'Ten Percent' shows funny side of human frailty
Jack Davenport's comedy series, "Ten Percent," debuts on Friday. Photo courtesy of Sundance

NEW YORK, April 28 (UPI) -- Pirates of the Caribbean and The Morning Show actor Jack Davenport says his new talent-agency comedy, Ten Percent, has a lot more heart and high-stakes drama than some viewers might anticipate.

The series, writer John Morton's British adaptation of the French series Call My Agent!, debuts Friday on Sundance Now.

Advertisement

Set at a family-owned London firm, the show features an ensemble cast led by Davenport, Maggie Steed, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Lydia Leonard and Hiftu Quasem.

Kelly Macdonald, Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Williams, Himish Patel, Emma Corrin, Dominic West, Phoebe Dynevor and David Oyelowo guest star as high-maintenance, fictionalized versions of themselves.

Davenport told UPI in a recent Zoom interview that the show's shifting tones work because of Morton's "compassionate worldview" and "otherworldly ability really to blend the comic with the tender."

Advertisement

"He is very tender toward human frailty and he knows that it is also quite funny -- human frailty -- so there is no judgment," Davenport said.

"It's not out-and-out laughs and it's not out-and-out drama. It is a very exquisite blend of the two."

The show opens as Richard Nightingale (Jim Broadbent), the beloved and optimistic co-owner of Nightingale/Hart, dies, leaving his son Jonathan (Davenport) and business partner Stella (Steed) to take over.

"We have to carry on as normal. We just have to keep this ship afloat and everyone has got their job to do. There is nothing like work to heal a broken heart," said Steed, best known for her years on EastEnders.

"I also know that -- not only has Richard died -- but the company is in deep trouble, financially, and something has to be done," the actress went on. "I'm trying to shore that up, but not take that too seriously, whereas Jonathan is trying to take it on the chin and move it forward with potentially disastrous results."

Davenport sees shades of Britain's real-life Prince Charles in Jonathan.

"In some ways, he's been waiting for this moment his entire life, and then, of course, it happens and he's devastated," the actor said. "It's a smart piece of casting to have Jim Broadbent, who I think we all wish deep down was our dad, to play my dad in the show."

Advertisement

This plot turn is a departure from the original French series, which has the boss, who isn't blood-related to any of the other characters, die off-screen.

"It's an interesting way of raising the emotional stakes in a culture that is much more emotionally suppressed than the French," Davenport observed. "It kind of cranks things up in a way."

Jonathan is also shocked to learn what dire straits the company is actually in.

"He's ascended to the throne and it turns out the throne is made of balsa wood," the actor quipped. "There's a lot of fun to be had there."

Also adding to the humor is the fact Jonathan and Stella have very different styles when it comes to dealing with the anxious and insecure artists they represent.

"I've been very, very faithful to my clients and respectful and have stuck by them through thick and thin," Steed said of Stella.

"I've never really sacked anyone and people may have left me because I've been a bit uncompromising in terms of what work I will suggest to people," she said. "She shoots from the hip, this girl. She always has and she has been doing this a very long time."

Advertisement

Davenport pointed out that the evolution of show business is related to technology, moving from theater to cinema to TV.

Artist representation has changed along with it, with radio, newspapers, magazines, TV and social media as vehicles for publicity.

"Thirty years ago, television was a dirty word. You went there if you couldn't get a job anywhere else. That's all changed. Streaming has changed everything," he said. "Jonathan -- justifiably or not -- thinks he has a sense of what the game board looks like better than Stella."

Understandably, this causes friction between the partners because Jonathan associates Stella with a bygone era, one his father embodied and one that caused him both pride and frustration.

"He thinks he's dragging the business into the 21st century and, in doing that, he has in mind the technological aspects of it and less, perhaps, [the personal connections] Stella does," Davenport said. "To be a good agent, contrary to popular belief, requires a degree of moral clarity.

"Stella really has that and she's the one who speaks up about loyalty and sticking by people and not discarding them like so much disposable whatever. I think that is a really interesting tension to explore."

Advertisement

As actors who have spent decades in the entertainment industry, Davenport and Steed said Ten Percent is an authentic, not idealized, portrayal of this aspect of the business.

"Being a performer is an act of heightened public vulnerability, so the stakes are really quite high emotionally and so what in any other business might appear to be almost ludicrous in terms of personnel management, in this world" is normal, Davenport said.

"Not all actors are neurotic, bubble-headed show ponies," he said. "That's kind of cliche, but it is still rough out there."

Steed added: "There are pretty big, but flabby egos, mainly. A lot of them are very clever, too, which makes it even more difficult."

"You're quite right," Davenport agreed. "So, it does feel quite real and, also, when the emotional stakes are that high, things and situations can tip quite naturally into farce, where in any other world that might seem a bit over the top. John's writing grounds it in an emotional reality, which helps that all play out."

Read More

'Mayans M.C.' stars say parenting is paramount in Season 4 Dermot Mulroney: 'Agent Game' was good chance to play a bad spy Diane Kruger: 'Swimming with Sharks' spotlights downside of wanting it all Andrew Garfield: 'Under the Banner' doesn't sensationalize horrifying real-life murders

Latest Headlines

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' series coming to Prime Video in June
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' series coming to Prime Video in June
April 28 (UPI) -- "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is a new series based on the novel by "To All the Boys" author Jenny Han.
Television Academy Honors include 'Insecure,' 'Dopesick'
TV // 2 hours ago
Television Academy Honors include 'Insecure,' 'Dopesick'
April 28 (UPI) -- The Television Academy released on Thursday their list for the 15th annual Television Academy Honors, which includes "Insecure," "Dopesick" and more.
Melissa McBride exits 'The Walking Dead' spinoff about Carol, Daryl
TV // 3 hours ago
Melissa McBride exits 'The Walking Dead' spinoff about Carol, Daryl
April 28 (UPI) -- Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier on "The Walking Dead," will no longer star in a spinoff series with Norman Reedus.
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Heartstopper'
TV // 12 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Heartstopper'
April 28 (UPI) -- "Young Royals," "Love, Victor" and "Sex Education" are a few of the shows to watch after bingeing Netflix hit "Heartstopper."
Andrew Garfield: 'Under the Banner' doesn't sensationalize horrifying real-life murders
TV // 11 hours ago
Andrew Garfield: 'Under the Banner' doesn't sensationalize horrifying real-life murders
NEW YORK, April 28 (UPI) -- Andrew Garfield says his new Hulu drama, "Under the Banner of Heaven," tries to responsibly and truthfully explore what led to the 1984 murders of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter, Erica.
'Bojack Horseman' creators hope 'Undone' inspires more adult animation
TV // 11 hours ago
'Bojack Horseman' creators hope 'Undone' inspires more adult animation
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- "Bojack Horseman" and "Undone" creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy discuss the mature themes of 'Undone' with cast members Angelique Cabral and Constance Marie.
'The Offer' stars found details in 'Godfather' makers
TV // 12 hours ago
'The Offer' stars found details in 'Godfather' makers
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- The cast of "The Offer," premiering Thursday on Paramount+, discuss what they learned about the producers of "The Godfather."
Pete Davidson comedy 'Bupkis' coming to Peacock
TV // 1 day ago
Pete Davidson comedy 'Bupkis' coming to Peacock
April 27 (UPI) -- "Bupkis," a new comedy series written, starring and executive produced by "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson, is in the works at Peacock.
Danielle Deadwyler to star in J.J. Abrams series 'Demimonde'
TV // 1 day ago
Danielle Deadwyler to star in J.J. Abrams series 'Demimonde'
April 27 (UPI) -- "Station Eleven" actress Danielle Deadwyler will play the lead role in "Demimonde," a new HBO sci-fi drama created by J.J. Abrams.
'Stranger Things' Season 4 poster features Eleven with shaved head
TV // 1 day ago
'Stranger Things' Season 4 poster features Eleven with shaved head
April 27 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things," a sci-fi series starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, will return for a fourth season on Netflix in May.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house'
Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house'
Reports: Olivia Wilde served legal papers from Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon
Reports: Olivia Wilde served legal papers from Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Melissa McBride exits 'The Walking Dead' spinoff about Carol, Daryl
Melissa McBride exits 'The Walking Dead' spinoff about Carol, Daryl
Kenneth Tsang, Hong Kong actor, 'Rush Hour 2' star dead at 87
Kenneth Tsang, Hong Kong actor, 'Rush Hour 2' star dead at 87
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement