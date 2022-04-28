Trending
April 28, 2022 / 11:38 AM

Melissa McBride exits 'The Walking Dead' spinoff about Carol, Daryl

By Annie Martin
Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier on "The Walking Dead," will no longer star in a spinoff series with Norman Reedus. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Melissa McBride has exited her planned Walking Dead spinoff series.

Entertainment Weekly reported Wednesday that McBride, 56, will no longer star on the show with Norman Reedus.

The new series was to follow McBride and Reedus' Walking Dead characters, Carol Peletier and Daryl Dixon. The spinoff will now focus on Daryl (Reedus).

"Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe," a rep for AMC, which airs The Walking Dead, said in a statement.

"We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future," they added.

The spinoff will be set and filmed in Europe this summer for a 2023 premiere. The rep said relocating to Europe "became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time."

The spinoff is co-created by The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang and former showrunner Scott Gimple. Kang will serve as showrunner on the new series.

AMC is also developing a spinoff centering on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead premiered in 2010 and is in its 11th and final season on AMC. Its first spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, is in its seventh season.

