'Stranger Things' Season 4 poster features Eleven with shaved head

1/5

Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven on the Netflix series "Stranger Things." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Stranger Things Season 4. The streaming service shared a poster for the season Wednesday on Twitter featuring Millie Bobby Brown as Jane Hopper, aka Eleven. Advertisement

The image shows Eleven (Brown) wearing a hospital gown and sporting a shaved head. The character has not been seen with close-cropped hair since Season 1.

"good morning, eleven," the caption reads.

Eleven was also shown with a shaved head in a trailer for Season 4 released this month.

The new season takes place six months after the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.

"Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down," an official description reads.

Stranger Things is created by the Duffer Brothers, who serve as showrunners and executive producers with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

The series also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton.

Season 4 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere May 27. Netflix renewed the show for a fifth and final season in February.