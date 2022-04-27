Watch Live
Funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at National Cathedral in D.C.
Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 27, 2022 / 12:42 PM

'Stranger Things' Season 4 poster features Eleven with shaved head

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Stranger Things' Season 4 poster features Eleven with shaved head
Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven on the Netflix series "Stranger Things." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Stranger Things Season 4.

The streaming service shared a poster for the season Wednesday on Twitter featuring Millie Bobby Brown as Jane Hopper, aka Eleven.

Advertisement

The image shows Eleven (Brown) wearing a hospital gown and sporting a shaved head. The character has not been seen with close-cropped hair since Season 1.

"good morning, eleven," the caption reads.

Eleven was also shown with a shaved head in a trailer for Season 4 released this month.

The new season takes place six months after the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.

"Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down," an official description reads.

Stranger Things is created by the Duffer Brothers, who serve as showrunners and executive producers with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

Advertisement

The series also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton.

Season 4 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere May 27. Netflix renewed the show for a fifth and final season in February.

Read More

Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house' Jared Padalecki 'on the mend' after car crash: 'I'm so lucky' 'Don't Worry Darling': Harry Styles, Florence Pugh get close in first-look photo What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Danielle Deadwyler to star in J.J. Abrams series 'Demimonde'
TV // 5 minutes ago
Danielle Deadwyler to star in J.J. Abrams series 'Demimonde'
April 27 (UPI) -- "Station Eleven" actress Danielle Deadwyler will play the lead role in "Demimonde," a new HBO sci-fi drama created by J.J. Abrams.
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Kelly Bishop to return in Season 5
TV // 26 minutes ago
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Kelly Bishop to return in Season 5
April 27 (UPI) -- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" will feature Kelly Bishop and seven new cast members in its fifth and final season on Amazon Prime Video.
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
TV // 4 hours ago
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
April 27 (UPI) -- Randy Rainbow discussed how his videos and song parodies involving politicians and celebrities are not politically motivated while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Daytime Emmys to air on June 24, lifetime achievement honorees set
TV // 1 day ago
Daytime Emmys to air on June 24, lifetime achievement honorees set
April 26 (UPI) -- The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be taking place on June 24.
'The Essex Serpent' trailer: Tom Hiddleston, Claire Danes search for mythological beast
TV // 1 day ago
'The Essex Serpent' trailer: Tom Hiddleston, Claire Danes search for mythological beast
April 26 (UPI) -- "The Essex Serpent," a new series based on the Sarah Perry novel, is coming to Apple TV+ in May.
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
TV // 1 day ago
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
April 26 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen discussed her HBO Max docuseries "The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
EPIX orders Season 2 of 'From'
TV // 2 days ago
EPIX orders Season 2 of 'From'
April 24 (UPI) -- Cable network EPIX has renewed its freshman series, "From," for a second season.
Showtime, Paramount part ways with 'Gigolo' showrunner David Hollander after investigation
TV // 3 days ago
Showtime, Paramount part ways with 'Gigolo' showrunner David Hollander after investigation
April 24 (UPI) -- David Hollander has been fired from Showtime's "American Gigolo," following an investigation by the network and producers Paramount Television Studios into his alleged misconduct.
Chiwetel Ejiofor: 'Man Who Fell to Earth' is a personal journey
TV // 3 days ago
Chiwetel Ejiofor: 'Man Who Fell to Earth' is a personal journey
LOS ANGELES, April 24 (UPI) -- Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses the personal elements he drew upon to portray an alien on the Showtime drama "The Man Who Fell to Earth."
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
TV // 3 days ago
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
LOS ANGELES, April 24 (UPI) -- "Barry" cast members Bill Hader, Henry Winkler and Sarah Goldberg discuss Season 3 of the HBO comedy, returning Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
'Barbie' with Margot Robbie gets 2023 release date, first photo
'Barbie' with Margot Robbie gets 2023 release date, first photo
Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead marry at intimate wedding
Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead marry at intimate wedding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement