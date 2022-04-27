Trending
TV
April 27, 2022 / 8:05 AM

Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'

By Wade Sheridan

April 27 (UPI) -- Randy Rainbow discussed how his videos and song parodies involving politicians and celebrities are not politically motivated while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Emmy-nominated Rainbow is known for his popular YouTube channel where he makes comedic songs that poke fun at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, President Joe Biden and more.

"They're not politically motivated, though -- that might surprise some people," Rainbow said on Tuesday about his videos.

"They're politically-themed certainly, but at the heart of it, it's just me like putting on wigs and playing dress up and having a fabulous time," he continued.

Rainbow also discussed how his first meeting with Kimmel was awkward and didn't go how he planned.

The comedian, in his recently released book Playing with Myself, included a chapter on how his first meeting with Kimmel should have went. The duo then acted out the scene together.

