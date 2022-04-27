Trending
April 27, 2022 / 1:06 PM / Updated at 1:52 PM

Pete Davidson comedy 'Bupkis' coming to Peacock

By Annie Martin
1/4
"Bupkis," a new comedy series written, starring and executive produced by "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson, is in the works at Peacock. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Peacock has acquired Pete Davidson's comedy series Bupkis.

The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that it gave a straight-to-series order to the half-hour live-action comedy.

Bupkis is written and executive produced by Davidson, who also stars in the series. The show is a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson's life that combines grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the star's unfiltered and original worldview.

"Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view," NBCUniversal television and streaming chairman of entertainment content Susan Rovner said.

"Bupkis will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate," she added.

Davidson co-wrote the series with Dave Sirus and Judah Miller, who will executive produce with Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David.

Davidson previously collaborated with Sirus and Michaels on Saturday Night Live. The actor and comedian joined the NBC sketch comedy series in 2014.

Bupkis will mark Davidson's first starring TV role. The actor will also appear in the upcoming films Bodies Bodies Bodies, Good Mourning with a U and Meet Cute.

