Watch Live
Funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at National Cathedral in D.C.
Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 27, 2022 / 12:21 PM

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Kelly Bishop to return in Season 5

By Annie Martin
1/5
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Kelly Bishop to return in Season 5
Rachel Brosnahan plays Miriam "Midge" Maisel on the Amazon Prime Video series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Kelly Bishop will return in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Bishop, 78, will reprise the matchmaker Benedetta in the show's fifth and final season on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

In addition, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph have been promoted to series regulars in Season 5. The pair joined the series as Dinah Rutledge and Mike Carr in Season 4.

The season will also feature seven new cast members: Peter Friedman (Succession), Chloë Kerwin, Austin Basis (Supernatural), Josh Grisetti (Nurse Jackie), Michael Cyril Creighton (Only Murders in the Building), Eddie Kaye Thomas and Lucas Kavner.

TVLine confirmed the casting news and said Reid Scott was previously promoted to a series regular for Season 5. The actor plays talk show host Gordon Ford.

Bishop previously collaborated with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino on her series Gilmore Girls and Bunheads.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a 1950s housewife and mother who pursues a career in standup comedy. Season 4 takes the show into the 1960s.

Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron also star.

Advertisement

Shalhoub praised Brosnahan's "presence" and "confidence" during an interview on Today in February.

Read More

Jared Padalecki 'on the mend' after car crash: 'I'm so lucky' Oscar Isaac recruited Ethan Hawke for 'Moon Knight' over 'many tequilas' Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Danielle Deadwyler to star in J.J. Abrams series 'Demimonde'
TV // 8 minutes ago
Danielle Deadwyler to star in J.J. Abrams series 'Demimonde'
April 27 (UPI) -- "Station Eleven" actress Danielle Deadwyler will play the lead role in "Demimonde," a new HBO sci-fi drama created by J.J. Abrams.
'Stranger Things' Season 4 poster features Eleven with shaved head
TV // 8 minutes ago
'Stranger Things' Season 4 poster features Eleven with shaved head
April 27 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things," a sci-fi series starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, will return for a fourth season on Netflix in May.
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
TV // 4 hours ago
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
April 27 (UPI) -- Randy Rainbow discussed how his videos and song parodies involving politicians and celebrities are not politically motivated while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Daytime Emmys to air on June 24, lifetime achievement honorees set
TV // 1 day ago
Daytime Emmys to air on June 24, lifetime achievement honorees set
April 26 (UPI) -- The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be taking place on June 24.
'The Essex Serpent' trailer: Tom Hiddleston, Claire Danes search for mythological beast
TV // 1 day ago
'The Essex Serpent' trailer: Tom Hiddleston, Claire Danes search for mythological beast
April 26 (UPI) -- "The Essex Serpent," a new series based on the Sarah Perry novel, is coming to Apple TV+ in May.
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
TV // 1 day ago
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
April 26 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen discussed her HBO Max docuseries "The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
EPIX orders Season 2 of 'From'
TV // 2 days ago
EPIX orders Season 2 of 'From'
April 24 (UPI) -- Cable network EPIX has renewed its freshman series, "From," for a second season.
Showtime, Paramount part ways with 'Gigolo' showrunner David Hollander after investigation
TV // 3 days ago
Showtime, Paramount part ways with 'Gigolo' showrunner David Hollander after investigation
April 24 (UPI) -- David Hollander has been fired from Showtime's "American Gigolo," following an investigation by the network and producers Paramount Television Studios into his alleged misconduct.
Chiwetel Ejiofor: 'Man Who Fell to Earth' is a personal journey
TV // 3 days ago
Chiwetel Ejiofor: 'Man Who Fell to Earth' is a personal journey
LOS ANGELES, April 24 (UPI) -- Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses the personal elements he drew upon to portray an alien on the Showtime drama "The Man Who Fell to Earth."
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
TV // 3 days ago
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
LOS ANGELES, April 24 (UPI) -- "Barry" cast members Bill Hader, Henry Winkler and Sarah Goldberg discuss Season 3 of the HBO comedy, returning Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
'Barbie' with Margot Robbie gets 2023 release date, first photo
'Barbie' with Margot Robbie gets 2023 release date, first photo
Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead marry at intimate wedding
Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead marry at intimate wedding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement