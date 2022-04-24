Advertisement
TV
April 24, 2022 / 3:28 PM

EPIX orders Season 2 of 'From'

By Karen Butler
1/2
EPIX orders Season 2 of 'From'
Harold Perrineau's "From" is returning for a second season. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Cable network EPIX has renewed its freshman series, From, for a second season.

The sci-fi show's star Harold Perrineau confirmed the news on Twitter Sunday.

Advertisement

"One of your biggest questions is finally being answered... FROM will be back for Season 2! #FROMonEPIX. Thank you to the #FROMily. We appreciate you!" the actor wrote.

"You guys made the first season an unforgettable ride, and the second one possible," cast member Pegah Ghafoori tweeted.

Created by John Griffin and executive produced by the Russo brothers, the series is about people trapped in a small middle America town plagued by monsters.

Read More

'Bad Guys' tops North American box office with $24M Showtime, Paramount part ways with 'Gigolo' showrunner David Hollander after investigation 'Mayans M.C.' stars say parenting is paramount in Season 4 Dermot Mulroney: 'Agent Game' was good chance to play a bad spy

Latest Headlines

Showtime, Paramount part ways with 'Gigolo' showrunner David Hollander after investigation
TV // 5 hours ago
Showtime, Paramount part ways with 'Gigolo' showrunner David Hollander after investigation
April 24 (UPI) -- David Hollander has been fired from Showtime's "American Gigolo," following an investigation by the network and producers Paramount Television Studios into his alleged misconduct.
Chiwetel Ejiofor: 'Man Who Fell to Earth" is 'a personal journey'
TV // 11 hours ago
Chiwetel Ejiofor: 'Man Who Fell to Earth" is 'a personal journey'
LOS ANGELES, April 24 (UPI) -- Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses the personal elements he drew upon to portray an alien on the Showtime drama "The Man Who Fell to Earth."
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
TV // 12 hours ago
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
LOS ANGELES, April 24 (UPI) -- "Barry" cast members Bill Hader, Henry Winkler and Sarah Goldberg discuss Season 3 of the HBO comedy, returning Sunday.
Willow Pill crowned winner of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14
TV // 1 day ago
Willow Pill crowned winner of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14
April 23 (UPI) -- Willow Pill was crowned America's Next Drag Superstar on Friday's Season 14 finale of "RuPaul's Drag Race."
ATX TV Festival adds 'Station Eleven,' 'Tom Swift' panels
TV // 2 days ago
ATX TV Festival adds 'Station Eleven,' 'Tom Swift' panels
April 22 (UPI) -- The ATX TV Festival will feature panels with the creative teams for "Station Eleven" and the "Nancy Drew" spinoff "Tom Swift."
'Night Sky' trailer: Sissy Spacek, J.K. Simmons guard portal to another planet
TV // 2 days ago
'Night Sky' trailer: Sissy Spacek, J.K. Simmons guard portal to another planet
April 22 (UPI) -- "Night Sky," a new sci-fi drama starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in May.
Lifetime to launch 'Life & Crime Mondays' in June
TV // 2 days ago
Lifetime to launch 'Life & Crime Mondays' in June
April 22 (UPI) -- Lifetime will launch "Life & Crime Mondays," a night dedicated to true crime docuseries, in June.
Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin: 'Gaslit' women unimpressed by Watergate men
TV // 2 days ago
Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin: 'Gaslit' women unimpressed by Watergate men
LOS ANGELES, April 22 (UPI) -- Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin discuss playing John and Maureen Dean in the Watergate drama "Gaslit," also starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.
'Late Show' episode canceled after Stephen Colbert tests positive for COVID-19
TV // 2 days ago
'Late Show' episode canceled after Stephen Colbert tests positive for COVID-19
April 21 (UPI) -- Thursday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was canceled after the late-night host tested positive for COVID-19.
Jeff Bridges to star in FX series 'The Old Man'
TV // 3 days ago
Jeff Bridges to star in FX series 'The Old Man'
April 21 (UPI) -- FX's new drama series, "The Old Man," starring Jeff Bridges as a man who has been living off the grid since he absconded from the CIA decades ago, will premiere on June 16.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Royal family releases new pics of Prince Louis for 4th birthday
Royal family releases new pics of Prince Louis for 4th birthday
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
Martha Mitchell, Watergate and the true history of 'Gaslit'
Martha Mitchell, Watergate and the true history of 'Gaslit'
Sean Penn's divorce from Leila George is finalized
Sean Penn's divorce from Leila George is finalized
Winnie Harlow says Beyoncé took her boots from 'Lemonade' set
Winnie Harlow says Beyoncé took her boots from 'Lemonade' set
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement