April 22, 2022 / 12:32 PM

'Night Sky' trailer: Sissy Spacek, J.K. Simmons guard portal to another planet

By Annie Martin
1/5
"Night Sky," a new sci-fi drama starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new series Night Sky.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi drama Friday featuring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons.

Spacek and Simmons play Irene and Franklin York, a couple hiding a portal to another planet in their own backyard. The secret threatens to get out after an enigmatic young man (Chai Hansen) enters their lives.

Adam Bartley, Julieta Zylberberg, Rocío Hernández, Kiah McKirnan, Beth Lacke, Stephen Louis Grush and Cass Buggé also star.

Night Sky is written and executive produced by Holden Miller, with Daniel C. Connolly as showrunner and executive producer.

The series consists of eight episodes and will premiere May 20 on Prime Video.

Night Sky will mark Spacek's first TV series since Homecoming Season 1. Simmons' most recent TV role was George Zax in Goliath Season 4.

