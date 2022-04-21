Trending
April 21, 2022 / 7:42 AM

Rudy Giuliani ousted from 'Masked Singer'

By Karen Butler
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign legal adviser, was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was also an adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, was eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

Giuliani, 77, was dressed in a jack-in-the-box costume as he sang "Bad to the Bone."

Before Giuliani was unmasked, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke had incorrectly guessed he was Robert Duvall, Joe Pesci, Al Roker and Elon Musk.

"With all of the controversy that's surrounding you right now I think it surprises us all that you're here on The Masked Singer," host Nick Cannon said, to which Giuliani replied, "Me too."

Giuliani told host Nick Cannon he decided to go on the show for his granddaughter, Grace.

"I want her to know you should try everything -- even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely -- and I couldn't think of anything more unlike me or unlikely than this," he said.

Jeong was seen with his arms folded before declaring, "I'm done," and leaving the set, apparently in protest of Giuliani's casting.

"This is definitely something I never would have guessed," Thicke said.

Other stars who were previously cut from the Season 7 competition include Jennifer Holliday, Duane Chapman, Penn & Teller, Christie Brinkley, Duff Goldman, Joe Buck, Jorge Garcia and Jordan Mailata.

