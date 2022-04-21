Jeff Bridges to star in FX series 'The Old Man'

1/5

Jeff Bridges will star in "The Old Man" premiering on FX on June 16. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- FX's new drama series, The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges as a man who has been living off the grid since he absconded from the CIA decades ago, will premiere on June 16. The series based on Thomas Perry's bestselling novel of the same name will air at 10 p.m. EDT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu. Advertisement

It will premiere with the first two episodes of the seven-episode season.

The plot centers around absconded CIA operative Dan Chase (Bridges), who is driven out of hiding when an assassin arrives and tries to take him out.

Chase then learns he must reconcile with his past to ensure his future.

After he leaves hiding, FBI's Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow), who has a complicated past with the rogue operative, hunts him down, along with his protégé Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla).

Still, authorities have to call in a highly trained special ops contractor Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe) to pursue him as well when he proves more difficult to apprehend than expected.

Advertisement

Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman) while on the run.

Other stars include Bill Heck, Leem Lubany and Pej Vahdat.

Bridges also executive produces the series, along with Warren Littlefield, Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Robert Levine, David Schiff and Jon Watts, who also directed the first two episodes. 20th Television produces in association with The Littlefield Company.