April 21, 2022 / 3:20 PM

Jeff Bridges to star in FX series 'The Old Man'

By Sommer Brokaw
Jeff Bridges to star in FX series 'The Old Man'
Jeff Bridges will star in "The Old Man" premiering on FX on June 16. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- FX's new drama series, The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges as a man who has been living off the grid since he absconded from the CIA decades ago, will premiere on June 16.

The series based on Thomas Perry's bestselling novel of the same name will air at 10 p.m. EDT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu.

It will premiere with the first two episodes of the seven-episode season.

The plot centers around absconded CIA operative Dan Chase (Bridges), who is driven out of hiding when an assassin arrives and tries to take him out.

Chase then learns he must reconcile with his past to ensure his future.

After he leaves hiding, FBI's Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow), who has a complicated past with the rogue operative, hunts him down, along with his protégé Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla).

Still, authorities have to call in a highly trained special ops contractor Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe) to pursue him as well when he proves more difficult to apprehend than expected.

Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman) while on the run.

Other stars include Bill Heck, Leem Lubany and Pej Vahdat.

Bridges also executive produces the series, along with Warren Littlefield, Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Robert Levine, David Schiff and Jon Watts, who also directed the first two episodes. 20th Television produces in association with The Littlefield Company.

Latest Headlines

AMC green lights Bob Odenkirk 'Straight Man' series for 2023
TV // 2 hours ago
AMC green lights Bob Odenkirk 'Straight Man' series for 2023
April 21 (UPI) -- AMC announced Thursday it has ordered "Straight Man" to series for 2023. Bob Odenkirk stars.
Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Netflix series 'God's Favorite Idiot' premieres June 15
TV // 3 hours ago
Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Netflix series 'God's Favorite Idiot' premieres June 15
April 21 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the premiere date for the series "God's Favorite Idiot" on Thursday. Ben Falcone created the show and stars with Melissa McCarthy. Netflix also released photos of the series.
'Becoming Elizabeth' period drama coming to Starz in June
TV // 3 hours ago
'Becoming Elizabeth' period drama coming to Starz in June
April 21 (UPI) -- "Becoming Elizabeth," a new series starring Alicia von Rittberg as a young Queen Elizabeth I, will premiere on Starz in June.
Idris Elba to star in Apple TV+ thriller series 'Hijack'
TV // 4 hours ago
Idris Elba to star in Apple TV+ thriller series 'Hijack'
April 21 (UPI) -- Idris Elba will star in and executive produce the Apple TV+ series "Hijack," a new thriller from "Lupin" creator George Kay.
Marianne Jean-Baptiste to star in BBC's thriller 'Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies'
TV // 5 hours ago
Marianne Jean-Baptiste to star in BBC's thriller 'Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies'
April 21 (UPI) -- Production is underway on "The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies," a BBC five-part thriller from sister scribes Penelope and Ginny Skinner.
Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis to appear on ITV special 'Queen's Platinum Jubilee'
TV // 7 hours ago
Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis to appear on ITV special 'Queen's Platinum Jubilee'
April 21 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis and Omid Djalili are to take part in the live ITV special, "The Queen's Platinum Jubilee," on May 15.
Rudy Giuliani ousted from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 8 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani ousted from 'Masked Singer'
April 21 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was also an adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
New 'Flight Attendant' cast are 'dangerous influences' for Cassie
TV // 12 hours ago
New 'Flight Attendant' cast are 'dangerous influences' for Cassie
LOS ANGELES, April 21 (UPI) -- "Flight Attendant" Season 2 stars Mae Martin, Callie Hernandez, J.J. Soria and Mo McRae preview the new season with returning stars Zosia Mamet, Deniz Akdeniz and Griffin Matthews.
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
TV // 16 hours ago
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
April 20 (UPI) -- Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show, "Red Table Talk," made its official return Wednesday and briefly addressed the slap incident between Pinkett Smith's husband, Will Smith, and Chris Rock at the Oscars last month.
'Chucky' Season 2 begins production
TV // 1 day ago
'Chucky' Season 2 begins production
April 20 (UPI) -- NBC Universal announced the start of production on Season 2 of "Chucky" on Wednesday. Eight cast members are confirmed to return.
