Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 21, 2022 / 12:06 PM

Idris Elba to star in Apple TV+ thriller series 'Hijack'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Idris Elba to star in Apple TV+ thriller series 'Hijack'
Idris Elba will star in and executive produce the Apple TV+ series "Hijack," a new thriller from "Lupin" creator George Kay. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Idris Elba will star in a new thriller series at Apple TV+.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that Elba, 49, will star in and executive produce the series Hijack.

Advertisement

Hijack is written by Lupin creator George Kay and directed by Jim Field Smith. Kay and Smith will serve as executive producers with Elba, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Kris Thykier.

The new series follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers.

Elba will play Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers -- but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

Hijack will consist of seven episodes. The series is the first project to emerge from Elba's first-look deal with Apple TV+.

Elba is known for playing Russell "Stringer" Bell on The Wire and John Luther on Luther. He will reprise Luther in an upcoming Netflix film featuring Andy Serkis.

Advertisement

The actor's most recent role was the voice of Knuckles in the movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Read More

Idris Elba says he DJed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding for free Reports: Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra name baby girl Malti Marie What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Netflix series 'God's Favorite Idiot' premieres June 15
TV // 8 minutes ago
Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Netflix series 'God's Favorite Idiot' premieres June 15
April 21 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the premiere date for the series "God's Favorite Idiot" on Thursday. Ben Falcone created the show and stars with Melissa McCarthy. Netflix also released photos of the series.
'Becoming Elizabeth' period drama coming to Starz in June
TV // 43 minutes ago
'Becoming Elizabeth' period drama coming to Starz in June
April 21 (UPI) -- "Becoming Elizabeth," a new series starring Alicia von Rittberg as a young Queen Elizabeth I, will premiere on Starz in June.
Marianne Jean-Baptiste to star in BBC's thriller 'Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies'
TV // 2 hours ago
Marianne Jean-Baptiste to star in BBC's thriller 'Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies'
April 21 (UPI) -- Production is underway on "The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies," a BBC five-part thriller from sister scribes Penelope and Ginny Skinner.
Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis to appear on ITV special 'Queen's Platinum Jubilee'
TV // 4 hours ago
Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis to appear on ITV special 'Queen's Platinum Jubilee'
April 21 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis and Omid Djalili are to take part in the live ITV special, "The Queen's Platinum Jubilee," on May 15.
Rudy Giuliani ousted from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 5 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani ousted from 'Masked Singer'
April 21 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was also an adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
New 'Flight Attendant' cast are 'dangerous influences' for Cassie
TV // 9 hours ago
New 'Flight Attendant' cast are 'dangerous influences' for Cassie
LOS ANGELES, April 21 (UPI) -- "Flight Attendant" Season 2 stars Mae Martin, Callie Hernandez, J.J. Soria and Mo McRae preview the new season with returning stars Zosia Mamet, Deniz Akdeniz and Griffin Matthews.
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
TV // 13 hours ago
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
April 20 (UPI) -- Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show, "Red Table Talk," made its official return Wednesday and briefly addressed the slap incident between Pinkett Smith's husband, Will Smith, and Chris Rock at the Oscars last month.
'Chucky' Season 2 begins production
TV // 22 hours ago
'Chucky' Season 2 begins production
April 20 (UPI) -- NBC Universal announced the start of production on Season 2 of "Chucky" on Wednesday. Eight cast members are confirmed to return.
Jessica Alba, Lizzy Mathis to host 'Honest Renovations' series
TV // 1 day ago
Jessica Alba, Lizzy Mathis to host 'Honest Renovations' series
April 20 (UPI) -- Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis will host the Roku home renovation series "Honest Renovations."
Anthony Anderson happy to do 'victory lap' after 'Black-ish' finale
TV // 1 day ago
Anthony Anderson happy to do 'victory lap' after 'Black-ish' finale
April 20 (UPI) -- The stars of "Black-ish" appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to discuss the end of the ABC sit-com's eight-season run Tuesday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
Ashley Darby confirms split from husband Michael
Ashley Darby confirms split from husband Michael
Martha Mitchell, Watergate and the true history of 'Gaslit'
Martha Mitchell, Watergate and the true history of 'Gaslit'
'90 Day Fiancé' alum Anny Francisco mourns death of 7-month-old son
'90 Day Fiancé' alum Anny Francisco mourns death of 7-month-old son
Reports: Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child
Reports: Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement