Idris Elba to star in Apple TV+ thriller series 'Hijack'

1/5

Idris Elba will star in and executive produce the Apple TV+ series "Hijack," a new thriller from "Lupin" creator George Kay. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Idris Elba will star in a new thriller series at Apple TV+. The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that Elba, 49, will star in and executive produce the series Hijack. Advertisement

Hijack is written by Lupin creator George Kay and directed by Jim Field Smith. Kay and Smith will serve as executive producers with Elba, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Kris Thykier.

The new series follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers.

Elba will play Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers -- but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

Hijack will consist of seven episodes. The series is the first project to emerge from Elba's first-look deal with Apple TV+.

Elba is known for playing Russell "Stringer" Bell on The Wire and John Luther on Luther. He will reprise Luther in an upcoming Netflix film featuring Andy Serkis.

Advertisement

The actor's most recent role was the voice of Knuckles in the movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2.