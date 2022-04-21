Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 21, 2022 / 4:00 AM

New 'Flight Attendant' cast are 'dangerous influences' for Cassie

By Fred Topel
1/5
New 'Flight Attendant' cast are 'dangerous influences' for Cassie
Cassie (Kaley Cuoco, right) meets the Diazes (J.J. Soria and Callie Hernandez). Photo courtesy of HBO Max

LOS ANGELES, April 21 (UPI) -- The Flight Attendant's new cast members for Season 2, premiering Thursday, said their characters represent different sorts of danger for Cassie (Kaley Cuoco). Mae Martin joins the Flight Attendant as Grace St. James, a new coworker on the flight crew.

"She's a dangerous influence, a devil on Cassie's shoulder, but unaware that Cassie's struggling with that," Martin told UPI in a Zoom interview. "In my own life, I have danger friends. You have to be careful when you hang out with them."

Advertisement

After Cassie solved the murder of Alex Sokolov (Michael Huisman) in Season 1, she joined Alcoholic's Anonymous. Season 2 picks up with Cassie nearing one year of sobriety.

"Like any new character on this show, I think we're immediately suspicious about what Grace's shadow-self is and what she's hiding," Martin said. "She and Cassie genuinely connect and have a chemistry and a friendship."

Advertisement

Other new additions to The Flight Attendant are not friends. Callie Hernandez and J.J. Soria play Gabrielle and Esteban Diaz, respectively. Cassie meets the Diazes in a hotel lobby, but they are not what they seem.

"We're chameleons," Soria said. "That's how we start on the show. We've got to switch things up."

Hernandez did not want to spoil what Flight Attendant fans might discover about the Diazes. However, whatever is revealed, Hernandez said they stick together.

"We're definitely a team," she said. "We're definitely a dynamic duo. We're passionate and unpredictable and impulsive."

When Cassie helped the CIA solve Sokolov's murder, they made her an asset. Using her access to foreign locations as a flight attendant, Cassie continues working for the CIA in Season 2 when her new mission begins.

Another new character is Benjamin Berry (Mo McRae), Cassie's CIA handler. Cassie proves more challenging to Benjamin than the average CIA asset.

"It's like cajoling water," McRae said. "It's like trying to hold water in your hands. Cassie, she's just all over the place all the time."

Returning characters include undercover CIA agent Shane Evans (Griffin Matthews). Shane works as a flight attendant on Cassie's airline as his cover.

Advertisement

Season 2 is based in Los Angeles, in which Cassie now lives. The show filmed some scenes on location, and Matthews said he appears in scenes filmed in Reykjavik, Iceland.

"You'll see all of these characters escaping through the snow," Matthews said. "It's awesome."

Cassie's best friend, Ani (Zoshia Mamet), and her boyfriend, Max (Deniz Akdeniz), return. They become involved with Cassie's new adventure when they visit her.

"We both really get thrown into the fray in a very big way this season, and it was a lot of fun," Mamet said. "I've never gotten to do anything like that before."

The Flight Attendant Season 2 still has time to direct some attention to Ani and Max's relationship. Ani shows up wearing a ring, but is hesitant to say she is engaged to Max.

"Max is very patiently putting up with Ani's lawyer's jargon in terms of what their agreement is as to what the ring means and for this period of time," Mamet said. "It's all just her being unwilling to say, 'I love you and I want to marry you' because she's a scaredy cat."

Akdeniz said the engagement also opens up additional new drama.

"It was great being able to see the limits of Max's patience and love and see Ani trying to deal with not only the relationship, but their own inner demons and inner conflicts," Akdeniz said.

Advertisement

"Bringing it to L.A. really did put a spotlight on that because it's the next step of their life. Where are they going to be?"

New episodes of The Flight Attendant premiere Thursdays on HBO Max.

Read More

Rhea Seehorn: 'Better Call Saul' final season shows darker edge to Kim Wexler TV review: 'Russian Doll' Season 2 covers new ground in funny, poignant sci-fi Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' is 'weird,' 'absurd'

Latest Headlines

Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
TV // 5 hours ago
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
April 20 (UPI) -- Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show, "Red Table Talk," made its official return Wednesday and briefly addressed the slap incident between Pinkett Smith's husband, Will Smith, and Chris Rock at the Oscars last month.
'Chucky' Season 2 begins production
TV // 14 hours ago
'Chucky' Season 2 begins production
April 20 (UPI) -- NBC Universal announced the start of production on Season 2 of "Chucky" on Wednesday. Eight cast members are confirmed to return.
Jessica Alba, Lizzy Mathis to host 'Honest Renovations' series
TV // 16 hours ago
Jessica Alba, Lizzy Mathis to host 'Honest Renovations' series
April 20 (UPI) -- Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis will host the Roku home renovation series "Honest Renovations."
Anthony Anderson happy to do 'victory lap' after 'Black-ish' finale
TV // 19 hours ago
Anthony Anderson happy to do 'victory lap' after 'Black-ish' finale
April 20 (UPI) -- The stars of "Black-ish" appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to discuss the end of the ABC sit-com's eight-season run Tuesday night.
New season of Seth MacFarlane's 'The Orville' to debut June 2 on Hulu
TV // 20 hours ago
New season of Seth MacFarlane's 'The Orville' to debut June 2 on Hulu
April 20 (UPI) -- "The Orville: New Horizons" is set to premiere on Hulu on June 2.
Monica Galetti exits BBC's 'MasterChef: The Professionals'
TV // 21 hours ago
Monica Galetti exits BBC's 'MasterChef: The Professionals'
April 20 (UPI) -- Culinary celebrity Monica Galetti is taking a break from her role as judge on the BBC's "MasterChef: The Professionals" after 14 years.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' names new character Theo
TV // 1 day ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' names new character Theo
April 19 (UPI) -- Amazon released an image of a new character from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series, along with another image of Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn.
'Angelyne' trailer: Emmy Rossum plays Los Angeles 'billboard queen'
TV // 1 day ago
'Angelyne' trailer: Emmy Rossum plays Los Angeles 'billboard queen'
April 19 (UPI) -- "Angelyne," a new series starring Emmy Rossum, Martin Freeman and Hamish Linklater, is coming to Peacock in May.
Candace Cameron Bure joins GAC Media to develop movies, TV content
TV // 1 day ago
Candace Cameron Bure joins GAC Media to develop movies, TV content
April 19 (UPI) -- Candace Cameron Bure has signed a new agreement with GAC Media to develop, produce and star in movies and television content across stations GAC Family and GAC Living.
'Now & Then' trailer: Rosie Perez investigates group of friends
TV // 1 day ago
'Now & Then' trailer: Rosie Perez investigates group of friends
April 19 (UPI) -- "Now & Then," a English and Spanish-language thriller series starring Rosie Perez, is coming to Apple TV+ in May.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
Ashley Darby confirms split from husband Michael
Ashley Darby confirms split from husband Michael
Former tennis pro Maria Sharapova pregnant with first child
Former tennis pro Maria Sharapova pregnant with first child
Famous birthdays for April 20: Carmen Electra, George Takei
Famous birthdays for April 20: Carmen Electra, George Takei
Aaron Paul announces son's birth, says Bryan Cranston will be godfather
Aaron Paul announces son's birth, says Bryan Cranston will be godfather
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement