April 21, 2022 / 12:32 PM

'Becoming Elizabeth' period drama coming to Starz in June

By Annie Martin

April 21 (UPI) -- Starz is giving a glimpse of the new series Becoming Elizabeth.

The network shared a premiere date and trailer for the period drama Thursday featuring Alicia von Rittberg as a young Queen Elizabeth I.

Becoming Elizabeth explores the early life of Elizabeth Tudor, the daughter of King Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn. The series sees Elizabeth become embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court.

"The death of King Henry VIII sees his nine-year-old son Edward (Oliver Zetterström) take the throne and sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power when Elizabeth, Edward and their sister Mary (Romola Garai) find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country," an official synopsis reads.

The series also stars Jessica Raine as Catherine Parr, Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour and John Heffernan as the Duke of Somerset. Jamie Blackley, Alexander Gilbreath, Jamie Parker, Leo Bill and Bella Ramsey also have roles.

Becoming Elizabeth is written and created by Anya Reiss, who also serves as executive producer with George Ormond and George Faber.

Becoming Elizabeth premieres June 12 on Starz.

Von Rittberg is a German actress who appeared in the films Fury and Resistance.

