Chucky prepares an army of Chuckys. Photo courtesy of SYFY/USA Network

April 20 (UPI) -- NBC Universal announced the start of production on Season 2 of Chucky on Wednesday. The TV spinoff of the Child's Play movies airs on both USA and Syfy. NBCU confirmed actors Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise and Barbara Alyn Woods will return for Season 2. They join previously announced returning cast member Jennifer Tilly. Advertisement

Fiona Dourif's name was not on the list. The season finale left her character, Nica, trapped with Tiffany (Tilly) who had amputated both her arms and legs. She is the daughter of Brad Dourif, who voices Chucky the killer doll.

Arthur, Arnarson and Lind play high schoolers who come into possession of the possessed Chucky doll and try to stop him. Woods plays Lind's mother and is her real-life mother.

Vincent and Elise return as their characters from the films. Andy Barclay (Vincent) was terrorized by Chucky as a child and Kyle (Elise) was his foster sister.

Chucky creator Don Mancini returns too along with executive producers Nick Antosca, David Kirschner, Alex Hedlund and Jeff Renfroe. Season 2 will premiere this fall.