'Now & Then' trailer: Rosie Perez investigates group of friends

1/5

"Now & Then," a English and Spanish-language thriller series starring Rosie Perez, is coming to Apple TV+ in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Now & Then. The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Tuesday featuring Rosie Perez. Advertisement

Perez plays Flora, a detective who investigated a group of friends in a death 20 years prior. The character looks into the group again after another death happens ahead of the friends' college reunion.

"Now & Then is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk," an official synopsis reads.

Marina de Tavira, José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Soledad Villamil, Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de le Serna also star.

Now & Then is written by Ramón Campos, and Gema R. Neira and created by Campos, Neira and Teresa Fernández-Valdés. Campos and Fernández-Valdés serve as showrunners.

Advertisement

The series premieres May 20 on Apple TV+.