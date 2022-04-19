'Interview with the Vampire' series teaser gives glimpse of Lestat

Jacob Anderson will play Louis de Pointe du Lac in the AMC series "Interview with the Vampire." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- AMC is giving a glimpse of the new series Interview with the Vampire. The network shared a teaser trailer for the show Monday featuring Sam Reid as the vampire Lestat.

The teaser opens in a lively street in New Orleans and pans to Lestat (Reid), who is shown from the back.

Interview with the Vampire is based on the 1976 novel of the same name by late author Anne Rice. The book centers on the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, who recounts his life and relationship with his maker, Lestat.

Rice's novel was previously adapted as a 1994 film starring Brad Pitt as Louis and Tom Cruise as Lestat.

Game of Thrones actor Jacob Anderson will play Louis in the AMC series, with Bailey Bass as Claudia.

Interview with the Vampire is executive produced by Mark Johnson, who recently told People that adapting Rice's book "carries great pressure and responsibility."

"What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience," Johnson said.

Interview with the Vampire will premiere in the fall on AMC and AMC+.