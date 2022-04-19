Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 19, 2022 / 8:18 AM

'Interview with the Vampire' series teaser gives glimpse of Lestat

By Annie Martin
'Interview with the Vampire' series teaser gives glimpse of Lestat
Jacob Anderson will play Louis de Pointe du Lac in the AMC series "Interview with the Vampire." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- AMC is giving a glimpse of the new series Interview with the Vampire.

The network shared a teaser trailer for the show Monday featuring Sam Reid as the vampire Lestat.

Advertisement

The teaser opens in a lively street in New Orleans and pans to Lestat (Reid), who is shown from the back.

Interview with the Vampire is based on the 1976 novel of the same name by late author Anne Rice. The book centers on the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, who recounts his life and relationship with his maker, Lestat.

Rice's novel was previously adapted as a 1994 film starring Brad Pitt as Louis and Tom Cruise as Lestat.

Game of Thrones actor Jacob Anderson will play Louis in the AMC series, with Bailey Bass as Claudia.

Interview with the Vampire is executive produced by Mark Johnson, who recently told People that adapting Rice's book "carries great pressure and responsibility."

"What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience," Johnson said.

Advertisement

Interview with the Vampire will premiere in the fall on AMC and AMC+.

Read More

'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' to return with new episodes Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Big Mouth': Netflix renews animated comedy through Season 7
TV // 27 minutes ago
'Big Mouth': Netflix renews animated comedy through Season 7
April 19 (UPI) -- "Big Mouth" and its spinoff series "Human Resources" were renewed for more seasons at Netflix.
'Carpool Karaoke': Camila Cabello sings, talks coming to U.S.
TV // 1 hour ago
'Carpool Karaoke': Camila Cabello sings, talks coming to U.S.
April 19 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello joined James Corden for Carpool Karaoke on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
'Mayans M.C.' stars say parenting is paramount in Season 4
TV // 5 hours ago
'Mayans M.C.' stars say parenting is paramount in Season 4
NEW YORK, April 19 (UPI) -- Several stars of the outlaw biker drama "Mayans M.C." say their characters' roles as parents in pressure-cooker circumstances drive much of the story in Season 4, which premieres on FX Tuesday.
'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' to return with new episodes
TV // 21 hours ago
'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' to return with new episodes
April 18 (UPI) -- Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell will star in Chapter 2 of the "Days of Our Lives" spinoff series "Beyond Salem" on Peacock.
Season 2 of 'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' now in production
TV // 22 hours ago
Season 2 of 'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' now in production
April 18 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Monday that Season 2 of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is now in production.
Trailer teases conclusion of Jodie Whittaker's run in 'Doctor Who'
TV // 23 hours ago
Trailer teases conclusion of Jodie Whittaker's run in 'Doctor Who'
April 18 (UPI) -- BBC America has released a 45-second trailer teasing the end of Jodie Whittaker's three-season turn as the first female "Doctor Who."
'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
April 17 (UPI) -- "SNL" mocked tech mogul Elon Musk, pop music star Britney Spears, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Dr. Anthony Fauci and former President Donald Trump in an Easter-themed cold open this weekend.
'Hacks' Season 2 to debut on HBO May 12
TV // 3 days ago
'Hacks' Season 2 to debut on HBO May 12
April 16 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the Emmy-winning comedy, "Hacks," is slated to premiere on HBO Max May 12.
'Gilded Age' Season 2 ups 13 recurring stars to regulars
TV // 3 days ago
'Gilded Age' Season 2 ups 13 recurring stars to regulars
April 15 (UPI) -- HBO's "The Gilded Age" is expanding its cast for Season 2 by turning 13 recurring stars into series regulars.
Winnie Harlow says Beyoncé took her boots from 'Lemonade' set
TV // 3 days ago
Winnie Harlow says Beyoncé took her boots from 'Lemonade' set
April 15 (UPI) -- Winnie Harlow described how Beyoncé ended up with her favorite pair of boots while they worked together on "Lemonade."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor
'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor
'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' to return with new episodes
'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' to return with new episodes
Jason Momoa to star in 'Minecraft' live-action movie for Warner Bros.
Jason Momoa to star in 'Minecraft' live-action movie for Warner Bros.
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
Seventeen film 'Darl+ing' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Seventeen film 'Darl+ing' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement