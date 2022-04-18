Trending
April 18, 2022 / 12:04 PM

'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' to return with new episodes

By Annie Martin
Kristian Alfonso will star in Chapter 2 of the "Days of Our Lives" spinoff series "Beyond Salem" on Peacock. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will return with new episodes in July.

Peacock said in a press release Monday that it ordered Chapter 2 of the Days of Our Lives spinoff series.

Chapter 2 will consist of five episodes and center on couple Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

The new episodes will also feature Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Stephen Nicols as Steve "Patch" Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Bray Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

Chapter 2 is described as "an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong" as the characters of Days of Our Lives "trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime."

"Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives," an official description reads.

Executive producer Ken Corday said the team is "beyond thrilled" to be partnering with Peacock on a second chapter.

"Being able to build off of the storylines from Days of Our Lives to create another exciting series for the audience brings myself, the Corday Productions team, and the cast so much joy. I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store next!" Corday said.

Days of Our Lives is in its 57th season on NBC. The soap opera also streams on Peacock.

