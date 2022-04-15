Bob Odenkirk on Bryan Cranston: 'Great actor who really got me dialed in'

1/5

Bob Odenkirk attends the 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 6, 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk discussed his friendship with his Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul co-star Bryan Cranston while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Odenkirk started talking about the actor on Thursday after mentioning that his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be near Cranston's. Odenkirk portrays Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul with Cranston as Walter White.

"That's a great honor because great actor who really got me dialed in," Odenkirk said about Cranston.

"The first time I played Saul on Breaking Bad was a scene with Bryan, who is just amazing. I'm sitting across from him at my Saul desk thinking, 'Wow. I better get good at acting in the next two minutes,'" he continued before confirming that Cranston's Walter and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman will be appearing in Better Call Saul's sixth and final season.

Odenkirk also discussed the outpouring of support he received from fans after he suffered a small heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul.

"It was so affecting. It's still something I think about every day. I literally lay in bed at night listening to my heart and thinking about all the people who responded when they heard this happened. Every chance I get I want to say thank you to everyone," Odenkirk said.

"Social media is a place of poison and evil, and then this moment was just beauty and love from strangers. I don't really have it figured out yet except that it felt so damn good and still does. People aren't as bad as I thought they were," he continued.

Better Call Saul airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC and streams on AMC+.