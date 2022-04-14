Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 14, 2022 / 12:09 PM

What to binge: 5 sci-fi shows to watch after 'Severance'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
What to binge: 5 sci-fi shows to watch after 'Severance'
Adam Scott stars as Mark in sci-fi drama mystery "Severance." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

April 14 (UPI) -- Sci-fi mystery thriller Severance, starring Adam Scott, follows Lumon Industries whose employees undergo a procedure that surgically divides memories between their work and personal lives.

Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken also star in the series, which is directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife Mcardle.

Advertisement

The Apple TV+ series, which was recently renewed for a second season, just wrapped up its first season with a shocking ending.

Here are five sci-fi shows to watch while waiting for Severance Season 2.

'Homecoming' -- Amazon Prime Video

Julia Roberts and Janelle Monáe star in this anthology series, which has two seasons available on Amazon Prime Video. The show follows the mysterious Geist Group, a wellness company that uses the Homecoming program to erase traumatic memories in military veterans. Roberts stars in Season 1, with Monáe taking center stage in Season 2. Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Hong Chau, Alex Karpovsky, Shea Whigham and Chris Cooper also star.

Advertisement

'Devs' -- Hulu

Nick Offerman and Sonoya Mizuno star in this mini-series, which is available to stream in its entirety on Hulu. Mizuno stars as Lily, who joins a top-secret development team led by Amaya CEO Forest (Offerman). The team is working on a machine that can affect the future and the past. Lily joins the team because she believes the company is involved with her boyfriend's death. Jin Ha, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Alison Pill also star.

'Upload' -- Amazon Prime Video

Robbie Amell and Andy Allo star in this sci-fi comedy series, which has two seasons available on Amazon Prime Video. Upload takes place in a future where people can be uploaded to a digital afterlife before they die. Amell's Nathan is sent to a luxurious afterlife spot known as Lakeview after his untimely death. He falls in love with Nora (Allo), a technical support worker who guides him through Lakeview and they soon learn there is more behind how Nathan died. Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Andrea Rosen, Kevin Bigley and Owen Daniels also star.

Advertisement

'Mr. Robot' -- USA Network, Amazon Prime Video

Rami Malek is vigilante hacker Elliot, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, anxiety and depression in Mr. Robot. All four seasons of the series are available to watch through Amazon Prime Video and USA Network. Elliot and his allies are attempting to take down the corrupt corporation that he works for. Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Portia Doubleday, Michael Cristofer, Grace Gummer and BD Wong also star.

'Maniac' -- Netflix

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in this mini-series, which is available to stream through Netflix. Stone's Annie and Hill's Owen are two strangers who take part in a pharmaceutical trial for a new drug. The drug, they are told, will solve all of their problems permanently, but things do not go as planned. Justin Theroux, Mizuno, Sally Field, Kathleen Choe, Danny Hoch, Allyce Beasley, Stephen Hill and James Monroe Iglehart also star.

Read More

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Inventing Anna' What to binge: 5 time travel films to watch after 'Adam Project' What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Bridgerton' S2, 'Gilded Age' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Witcher': Robbie Amell, 3 others join Season 3
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Witcher': Robbie Amell, 3 others join Season 3
April 14 (UPI) -- "The Flash" actor Robbie Amell, Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin will have roles in the Netflix series "The Witcher."
'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown to host new talk show
TV // 3 hours ago
'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown to host new talk show
April 14 (UPI) -- "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown will host the daytime talk show "Karamo," which will premiere in September.
Bill Maher on Gilbert Gottfried: 'He was the king of too soon'
TV // 5 hours ago
Bill Maher on Gilbert Gottfried: 'He was the king of too soon'
April 14 (UPI) -- Bill Maher gave his thoughts on the death of Gilbert Gottfried and discussed his friendship with the comedian while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Diane Kruger: 'Swimming with Sharks' spotlights downside of wanting it all
TV // 9 hours ago
Diane Kruger: 'Swimming with Sharks' spotlights downside of wanting it all
NEW YORK, April 14 (UPI) -- Diane Kruger says she signed on to star in "Swimming with Sharks" because it authentically reflects, though in exaggerated ways, what it's like to be a woman navigating the treacherous waters of Hollywood.
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' is 'weird,' 'absurd'
TV // 10 hours ago
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' is 'weird,' 'absurd'
LOS ANGELES, April 14 (UPI) -- Craig Robinson and the cast and creators of his new show "Killing It" discuss the comedy about the business world, fatherhood and snake hunting.
Jenna Bush Hager misses 'Today' after testing positive for COVID-19
TV // 23 hours ago
Jenna Bush Hager misses 'Today' after testing positive for COVID-19
April 13 (UPI) -- "Today" host Jenna Bush Hager will be absent from the show as she recovers from COVID-19.
Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted' series casts Max Burkholder, Giorgia Whigham
TV // 1 day ago
Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted' series casts Max Burkholder, Giorgia Whigham
April 13 (UPI) -- Max Burkholder, Giorgia Whigham and Scott Grimes will star with Seth MacFarlane in the Peacock series "Ted."
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7 to feature all winners cast
TV // 1 day ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7 to feature all winners cast
April 13 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 7 has announced that its roster of queens will be made up of previous winners.
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo takes on a high-profile trial in 'Lincoln Lawyer' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo takes on a high-profile trial in 'Lincoln Lawyer' trailer
April 13 (UPI) -- Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is confident lawyer Mickey Haller, who takes on a high-profile murder trail in the new trailer for "The Lincoln Lawyer."
'Queer as Folk' reboot coming to Peacock in June
TV // 1 day ago
'Queer as Folk' reboot coming to Peacock in June
April 13 (UPI) -- Peacock shared a release date and first-look photos for "Queer as Folk," a new series based on the British drama created by Russell T. Davies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Diane Kruger: 'Swimming with Sharks' spotlights downside of wanting it all
Diane Kruger: 'Swimming with Sharks' spotlights downside of wanting it all
Bill Maher on Gilbert Gottfried: 'He was the king of too soon'
Bill Maher on Gilbert Gottfried: 'He was the king of too soon'
Stars react to Gilbert Gottfried's death: 'Truly a funny, funny guy'
Stars react to Gilbert Gottfried's death: 'Truly a funny, funny guy'
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' is 'weird,' 'absurd'
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' is 'weird,' 'absurd'
Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted' series casts Max Burkholder, Giorgia Whigham
Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted' series casts Max Burkholder, Giorgia Whigham
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement