Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 14, 2022 / 12:11 PM

'The Witcher': Robbie Amell, 3 others join Season 3

By Annie Martin
'The Witcher': Robbie Amell, 3 others join Season 3
Robbie Amell will star in "The Witcher" Season 3. File Photo by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock

April 14 (UPI) -- Robbie Amell and three others have joined the cast of The Witcher Season 3.

Netflix said Thursday that Amell, Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin will have roles in the new season.

Advertisement

Amell will play Galltin, a born fighter who leads an army of guerrilla Scoia'tael fighting for Nilfgaard. Gallatin's loyalty to his people leads him on a collision course with Francesca (Mecia Simson) over power.

Zhang will portray Milva, a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest and a fierce and talented huntress, while Skinner will play Prince Radovid, a playboy and the younger brother of King Vizimir (Ed Birch) who suddenly finds himself on the inside of Redanian intelligence.

Elwin has been cast as Mistle, a street smart member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves -- and sometimes the poor.

The new cast members join series stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Eamon Farren, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Mimî Ndiweni and Anna Shaffer.

Advertisement

Netflix started production on The Witcher Season 3 earlier this month. The season will see Geralt (Cavill), Ciri (Allan) and Yennefer (Chalotra) travel to the fortress of Aretuza, where are swept up in political corruption, dark magic and treachery.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. The TV series is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Amell is known for playing Ronnie Raymond, aka Firestorm, on The Flash. He also stars on the Amazon Prime Video series Upload, which returned for a second season in March.

Read More

'The Witcher': Henry Cavill begins production on Season 3 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' next-gen upgrade delayed indefinitely Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

What to binge: 5 sci-fi shows to watch after 'Severance'
TV // 1 hour ago
What to binge: 5 sci-fi shows to watch after 'Severance'
April 14 (UPI) -- "Severance" wrapped up its first season with a shocking ending and was recently renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. Here are 5 sci-fi shows to watch while waiting for "Severance" Season 2.
'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown to host new talk show
TV // 3 hours ago
'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown to host new talk show
April 14 (UPI) -- "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown will host the daytime talk show "Karamo," which will premiere in September.
Bill Maher on Gilbert Gottfried: 'He was the king of too soon'
TV // 5 hours ago
Bill Maher on Gilbert Gottfried: 'He was the king of too soon'
April 14 (UPI) -- Bill Maher gave his thoughts on the death of Gilbert Gottfried and discussed his friendship with the comedian while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Diane Kruger: 'Swimming with Sharks' spotlights downside of wanting it all
TV // 9 hours ago
Diane Kruger: 'Swimming with Sharks' spotlights downside of wanting it all
NEW YORK, April 14 (UPI) -- Diane Kruger says she signed on to star in "Swimming with Sharks" because it authentically reflects, though in exaggerated ways, what it's like to be a woman navigating the treacherous waters of Hollywood.
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' is 'weird,' 'absurd'
TV // 10 hours ago
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' is 'weird,' 'absurd'
LOS ANGELES, April 14 (UPI) -- Craig Robinson and the cast and creators of his new show "Killing It" discuss the comedy about the business world, fatherhood and snake hunting.
Jenna Bush Hager misses 'Today' after testing positive for COVID-19
TV // 23 hours ago
Jenna Bush Hager misses 'Today' after testing positive for COVID-19
April 13 (UPI) -- "Today" host Jenna Bush Hager will be absent from the show as she recovers from COVID-19.
Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted' series casts Max Burkholder, Giorgia Whigham
TV // 1 day ago
Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted' series casts Max Burkholder, Giorgia Whigham
April 13 (UPI) -- Max Burkholder, Giorgia Whigham and Scott Grimes will star with Seth MacFarlane in the Peacock series "Ted."
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7 to feature all winners cast
TV // 1 day ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7 to feature all winners cast
April 13 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 7 has announced that its roster of queens will be made up of previous winners.
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo takes on a high-profile trial in 'Lincoln Lawyer' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo takes on a high-profile trial in 'Lincoln Lawyer' trailer
April 13 (UPI) -- Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is confident lawyer Mickey Haller, who takes on a high-profile murder trail in the new trailer for "The Lincoln Lawyer."
'Queer as Folk' reboot coming to Peacock in June
TV // 1 day ago
'Queer as Folk' reboot coming to Peacock in June
April 13 (UPI) -- Peacock shared a release date and first-look photos for "Queer as Folk," a new series based on the British drama created by Russell T. Davies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Diane Kruger: 'Swimming with Sharks' spotlights downside of wanting it all
Diane Kruger: 'Swimming with Sharks' spotlights downside of wanting it all
Bill Maher on Gilbert Gottfried: 'He was the king of too soon'
Bill Maher on Gilbert Gottfried: 'He was the king of too soon'
Stars react to Gilbert Gottfried's death: 'Truly a funny, funny guy'
Stars react to Gilbert Gottfried's death: 'Truly a funny, funny guy'
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' is 'weird,' 'absurd'
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' is 'weird,' 'absurd'
Barry Manilow tests positive for COVID-19, misses opening night of 'Harmony' musical
Barry Manilow tests positive for COVID-19, misses opening night of 'Harmony' musical
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement