'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7 to feature all winners cast

The cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 7, which features previous winners from the franchise. Image courtesy of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

April 13 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 has announced that its roster of queens will be made up of previous winners. The eight queens come from throughout the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise and will be competing for $200,000 and the title of Queen of All Queens. Advertisement

The roster includes All Stars Season 5 winner Shea Coulee, Drag Race Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall, Drag Race Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, All Stars Season 4 winners Trinity The Tuck and Monet X Change, Drag Race Season 4 winner Jinkx Monsoon, Drag Race Season 3 winner Raja and Drag Race UK Season 1 winner The Vivienne.

"Stars, statements, LEGENDS!" the official RuPaul's Drag Race Twitter account said next to a photo featuring the entire cast of champion queens for Season 7.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 is coming to Paramount+ on May 20.

Kylie Sonique Love was crowned the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 in September. Love is the first transgender woman to win a U.S. version of Drag Race.

The Drag Race series recently announced a new international spinoff that is set in Sweden.