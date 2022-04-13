Trending
April 13, 2022 / 12:25 PM

'Queer as Folk' reboot coming to Peacock in June

By Annie Martin
'Queer as Folk' reboot coming to Peacock in June
Kim Cattrall will guest star in the "Queer as Folk" reboot at Peacock. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of its Queer as Folk reboot.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, June 9, and first-look photos for the series Wednesday.

Queer as Folk is a reboot of the British series created by Russell T. Davies. The original show followed three gay men living in Manchester and was previously adapted as a Showtime series set in Pittsburgh.

Peacock's Queer as Folk takes place in New Orleans and follows a diverse group of friends whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly and Ryan O'Connell star, while Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro and Lukas Gage will appear as guest stars.

The reboot is created, written and executive produced by Stephen Dunn, with Jaclyn Moore as writer and executive producer.

"Like most queer '90s kids, I had a unique relationship with the original Queer as Folk. Growing up, I was desperate for any sort of connection with people like me. It was the first time I really felt seen," Dunn said in a statement. "I am honored that Russell T. Davies ... entrusted me to continue this legacy."

"I wanted to create a new groundbreaking version of this show for this moment," he added. "I am immensely proud that the new series is comprised of an electric ensemble of fresh characters that mirror the modern global audience."

