April 13, 2022 / 1:48 PM

Jenna Bush Hager misses 'Today' after testing positive for COVID-19

By Annie Martin
Jenna Bush Hager will be absent from the show as she recovers from COVID-19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Jenna Bush Hager will miss this week's episodes of Today after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hager's co-host Hoda Kotb said on the show Wednesday that Hager, 40, and her family tested positive for the virus and are quarantining.

"Jenna's not here. Jenna got COVID, but she's doing great," Kotb said. "Her whole family has it. You know how it is -- everyone gets it, they quarantine, and then in five days later, everything's going to be just fine."

"I talked to her on the phone -- she's great, she's feeling good," she added.

Hager confirmed the news with a photo on Instagram Stories.

"This is the face of a COVID + mama. We are all isolating and feeling super grateful for the vaccine and my darling babes," she wrote.

"Today" host Jenna Bush Hager will be absent from the show as she recovers from COVID-19. Photo by jennabhager/Instagram Stories
Hager and her husband, Henry Hager, have three children, daughters Mila, 8, and Poppy, 6, and son Hal, 2.

Kotb herself tested positive for COVID-19 in January.

Hager joined Today as a permanent co-host in April 2019. She celebrated her third anniversary of co-hosting the show with Kotb last week.

"Happy three years to the greatest @hodakotb! I love you as much as YOU love NOLA and crawfish and Alicia Keys. Thanks for being the most generous and open-hearted partner," Hager wrote on Instagram.

