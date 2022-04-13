'Heartstopper': A friendship turns into more in new trailer

April 13 (UPI) -- Joe Locke's Charlie has fallen in love with Kit Connor's Nick in the new trailer for Netflix's upcoming television adaptation of Heartstopper.

Charlie develops a huge crush on Nick after they are forced sit together in class but he doesn't think he has a chance in the clip released on Wednesday.

Charlie's friends tell him Nick is probably straight as he is the star player at high school's rugby team. The pair continue to get close and become friends, however, after Nick invites Charlie to join the team.

Nick then starts falling for Charlie as love begins to bloom.

"Love meets doubt. Fear meets joy. Boy meets boy. Heartstopper, an eight chapter story about life, love and everything in between," reads the synopsis.

Heartstopper is based on the Alice Oseman webcomic and graphic novels of the same name. Euros Lyn serves as director, based off a script by Oseman.

Co-stars include Jenny Walser, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown and Sebastian Croft.

Heartstopper is coming to Netflix on April 22.