April 13, 2022 / 12:02 PM

'Candy' trailer: Jessica Biel plays killer housewife in true crime series

By Annie Martin
"Candy," a new series starring Jessica Biel as axe murderer Candy Montgomery, is coming to Hulu in May. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Candy.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the true crime series Wednesday featuring Jessica Biel as convicted killer Candy Montgomery.

Candy explores the real-life story of Montgomery (Biel), a Texas housewife who killed her friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) with an axe in 1980.

The trailer shows how Montgomery's affair with Gore's husband, Allan (Pablo Schreiber), leads to fatal results.

"Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right -- good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions -- but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. Until someone tells her to shush. With deadly results," an official description reads.

Timothy Simons and Raúl Esparza also star.

Robin Veith wrote the pilot script and will executive produce with Biel, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Michelle Purple and Michael Uppendahl.

Candy will mark Biel's first TV role since the Facebook Watch series Limetown. She also starred in the first season of the USA Network series The Sinner.

Candy will premiere May 9 on Hulu.

