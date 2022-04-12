'Fairfax' Season 2 is coming to Amazon Prime Video in June

1/5

The cast of adult animated comedy "Fairfax," which is returning with a second season in June. Image courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

April 12 (UPI) -- Adult animated comedy series Fairfax will be returning for a second season on June 10 on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service made the announcement on Tuesday alongside a teaser trailer that features Truman (Jaboukie Young-White) meeting Guy Fieri after he makes barbecue flavored fettuccine. Advertisement

Amazon also announced the list of guest stars who will add their voices to Season 2, which includes Billy Porter, Camila Mendes, Zoey Deutch, Rob Delaney, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ben Schwartz, JB Smoove, Tim Simons, Pamela Adlon, Annie Murphy, Jeff Bottoms, Larry Owens, John Leguizamo, Michaela Dietz, Michael Rooker, Edi Patterson, Mark Proksch, David Strathairn and Colton Dunn.

All eight episodes of Fairfax Season 2 will be available on June 10.

Fairfax follows four clout-chasing friends who are searching for their true selves while navigating the struggles of being middle school teens.

The series also stars Kiersey Clemons as Derica, Skyler Gisondo as Dale and Peter S. Kim as Benny.

Fairfax is created and executive produced by Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley.