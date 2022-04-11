Trending
TV
April 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM

'Emily in Paris': Lucien Laviscount to be series regular in Season 3

By Annie Martin

April 11 (UPI) -- Lucien Laviscount has been promoted to a series regular in Emily in Paris Season 2.

Netflix announced the news Sunday during the Emily in Paris panel at PaleyFest.

Laviscount joined Emily in Paris in Season 2 as Alfie, a British banker who meets Emily (Lily Collins) in French class and becomes one of her love interests.

Season 2 ended with Alfie returning to the U.K. but wanting to give long-distance a try. Meanwhile, Emily was about to share her feelings for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) when she learned he had reconciled with Camille (Camille Razat).

Season 3 will begin filming in the summer.

Emily in Paris is created by Darren Star. The series follows Emily, a 20-something American who moves to Paris to take a job at a French marketing film.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery also star.

Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for Seasons 3 and 4 in January. The streaming service has yet to announce a release date for Season 3.

