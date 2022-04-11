Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 11, 2022 / 9:49 AM

Kate Winslet, daughter Mia to star in 'I Am' Season 3

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kate Winslet, daughter Mia to star in 'I Am' Season 3
Kate Winslet and her daughter, Mia Threapleton, will star in "I Am Ruth," a feature-length episode of the Channel 4 series "I Am." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet and her daughter, Mia Threapleton, have joined the cast of the Channel 4 series I Am.

The 46-year-old actress and Threapleton, 21, will star in I Am Ruth, the first feature-length episode of the female-led drama anthology series.

Advertisement

I Am Ruth will be one of three episodes in I Am Season 3. Filming will begin at the end of April and run for three weeks.

I Am is created, written and directed by Dominic Savage. Each episode focuses on a different woman and explores her experience in moments that are emotionally raw, thought-provoking and personal.

"I have always admired Dominic's work and, in particular, his commitment to telling real stories. British television is at an all time high, and I feel excited and honored to be part of this community, especially right now," Winslet said in a press release.

"It is a complete honor for me to be working and collaborating with Kate Winslet on this first film of the new series I am for Channel 4," Savage added. "Kate is such a legend, such an incredible and sublime acting talent, and I can't wait to start shooting this unique and important story that we have created together."

Advertisement

Winslet's most recent TV role was Mare Sheehan on the HBO series Mare of Easttown. The actress won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for the role.

Threapleton is Winslet's daughter with her ex-husband Jim Threapleton, a director.

Read More

Khloe Kardashian throws daughter True a cat-themed 4th birthday party Jonathan Bailey: 5 roles beyond 'Bridgerton' Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Trailblazers from past visit Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on 'SNL'
TV // 23 hours ago
Trailblazers from past visit Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on 'SNL'
April 10 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" celebrated Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment as the first Black woman Supreme Court Justice by showing her meeting with several deceased trailblazers.
Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul to guest star on 'Better Call Saul'
TV // 1 day ago
Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul to guest star on 'Better Call Saul'
April 10 (UPI) -- "Breaking Bad" stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear in the final season of the prequel series, "Better Call Saul."
Fiona Shaw not processing 'Killing Eve' in the past 'quite yet'
TV // 1 day ago
Fiona Shaw not processing 'Killing Eve' in the past 'quite yet'
NEW YORK, April 10 (UPI) -- Fiona Shaw says she doesn't expect to fully understand what the globe-spanning espionage dramedy "Killing Eve" has meant to her until after Sunday's series finale airs.
Courtney B. Vance hopes '61st Street' provokes police violence conversations
TV // 1 day ago
Courtney B. Vance hopes '61st Street' provokes police violence conversations
LOS ANGELES, April 10 (UPI) -- Courtney B. Vance discusses his role as a Chicago attorney in "61st Street" on AMC, and his hopes the show provokes community discussions.
'S.W.A.T.' gets sixth season on CBS
TV // 1 day ago
'S.W.A.T.' gets sixth season on CBS
April 9 (UPI) -- The CBS action-drama, "S.W.A.T.," is returning for a sixth season.
No Season 9 for talk show 'The Real'
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 9 for talk show 'The Real'
April 9 (UPI) -- Syndicated daytime talk show "The Real" has been canceled after eight seasons.
'Dancing with the Stars' moving from ABC to Disney+
TV // 1 day ago
'Dancing with the Stars' moving from ABC to Disney+
April 9 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" is moving from ABC to streaming service Disney+ next season.
'Bachelor in Paradise' renewed for Season 8
TV // 2 days ago
'Bachelor in Paradise' renewed for Season 8
April 8 (UPI) -- "The Bachelor" spinoff "Bachelor in Paradise" will return for an eighth season on ABC.
'Love in the Jungle' dating series coming to Discovery+
TV // 2 days ago
'Love in the Jungle' dating series coming to Discovery+
April 8 (UPI) -- New dating reality series "Love in the Jungle" will premiere on Discovery+ in May.
'With Love': Amazon renews romantic comedy for Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'With Love': Amazon renews romantic comedy for Season 2
April 8 (UPI) -- "With Love," a romantic comedy series starring Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato, will return for a second season on Amazon Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz in Fla.
Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz in Fla.
Fiona Shaw not processing 'Killing Eve' in the past 'quite yet'
Fiona Shaw not processing 'Killing Eve' in the past 'quite yet'
'Sonic' tops the North American box office with $71M
'Sonic' tops the North American box office with $71M
Chris Bailey, lead singer of The Saints, dead at 65
Chris Bailey, lead singer of The Saints, dead at 65
Trailblazers from past visit Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on 'SNL'
Trailblazers from past visit Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on 'SNL'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement