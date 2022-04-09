Advertisement
April 9, 2022

'Dancing with the Stars' moving from ABC to Disney+

By Karen Butler
'Dancing with the Stars' moving from ABC to Disney+
Tyra Banks' "Dancing with the Stars" has been renewed for Seasons 31 and 32. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars is moving from ABC to streaming service Disney+ next season.

The show has been renewed for Seasons 31 and 32. This will be the first live program to debut on Disney+.

"After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spinoffs, Dancing with the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future programming," the television network said in a statement Friday.

Tyra Banks has hosted the show since Season 29 in 2020.

