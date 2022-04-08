'With Love': Amazon renews romantic comedy for Season 2

1/5

Emeraude Toubia plays Lila Diaz on the Netflix series "With Love." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- With Love will return for a second season on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service said Friday that it renewed the romantic comedy series for Season 2. Advertisement

Amazon shared a collage on Twitter of the With Love cast members celebrating the show's renewal.

"The Diaz family is returning for Season 2! Get ready for more love," the caption reads.

The Diaz family is returning for Season 2! Get ready for more love. pic.twitter.com/83EWJDcsTf— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) April 8, 2022

With Love is created, written and executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett (One Day at a Time). The series follows Lila (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Jr. (Mark Indelicato), two siblings living in Portland, Ore., as they search for love and purpose.

Isis King, Vincent Rodriguez III, Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Benito Martinez, Constance Marie and Todd Grinnell also star.

Season 2 will consist of six episodes, which take place during life-changing milestones or celebrations. Amazon said the season is "coming soon"

Toubia is also known for playing Isabelle on the Freeform series Shadowhunters, while Indelicato portrayed Justin on the ABC series Ugly Betty.