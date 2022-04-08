Trending
April 8, 2022 / 1:05 PM

'Love in the Jungle' dating series coming to Discovery+

By Annie Martin
New dating reality series "Love in the Jungle" will premiere on Discovery+ in May. Photo courtesy of Discovery+

April 8 (UPI) -- Discovery+ has a new dating series in the works.

The streaming service said in a press release Friday that Love in the Jungle will premiere May 8.

Love in the Jungle features 14 singles as they attempt to find true love by mating like animals, rather than dating like humans.

"For these singles, it's the chance to unleash their inner animals and hone their natural instincts in the ultimate pursuit of true love," an official description reads.

The contestants will attempt to connect, communicate and flirt with little to no verbal communication. The group will compete in physical challenges each week that are inspired by animal mating rituals.

"They'll fight like aggressive toads, strut like flamingos, and bellow like red deer -- all in the hope of finding love."

Love in the Jungle is filmed at a private eco-reserve in Colombia. The series is narrated in the style of natural history documentaries.

Todd Lubin, Sam Brown, Jay Peterson, Scott Jeffress and Gretchen Morning serve as executive producers.

