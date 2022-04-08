Diane Kruger says Nicolas Cage bought a bat cave, owns a snake collection

1/5

Diane Kruger detailed a number of her favorite Nicolas Cage stories on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Diane Kruger discussed some of her favorite Nicolas Cage stories while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kruger starred with Cage in the National Treasure series and detailed to Kimmel on Thursday some of the unique things the actor owns. Advertisement

"I like love Nick. I haven't seen him in years but I remember spending Mardi Gras with him when we were filming and I just remember him coming out of the hotel in orange snake pants. And he owned a house in New Orleans and there was nothing inside of it except for crucifixes and a bed with like a red velvet drape over it," Kruger recalled.

"I remember going to his Christmas party and the whole house was covered in fake snow in LA. I remember having dinner at his house and he showed me his private snake collection, which is like in a basement because they're all poisonous," she continued.

Kruger also recalled Cage purchasing a bat cave while they they were filming National Treasure.

"We were sitting close to Mount Rushmore and I guess the lady who worked in the park said, 'Oh yeah there's this bat cave here and it's for sale.' He said, 'Sold.' And he bought it," Kruger said.

Kruger is engaged to Walking Dead star Norman Reedus. The 45-year-old said Reedus recently bought a house in Los Angeles without checking with her first.

"It was a beautiful house. I don't want to complain too much but I had not considered relocating to California, which then we did," Kruger said, before noting that he makes impulsive purchases regularly.

"I call him like a mad midnight shopper because like the most obscure objects show up the next day like weird balls to massage his feet, toothbrushes, a house, nine motorcycles, literally," she continued.

Kruger will next star alongside Kiernan Shipka in drama series Swimming with Sharks, which premieres on the Roku Channel on April 15.