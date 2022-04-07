Netflix reality show 'The Ultimatum': Meet the couples

1/5

Jake Cunningham (L) and April Marie from Netflix's "The Ultimatum." Photo courtesy of Netflix

April 7 (UPI) -- Six couples must decide what's next for them when one partner is ready to get married, but the other is not in The Ultimatum, Netflix's new reality show addiction. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the series follows these couples as one partner gives the other an ultimatum on marriage. Those given the ultimatum will then have eight weeks to decide if they want to get married or move on. Advertisement

Participants will date and move in with the partners from the other couples to see how life is like with someone else and to help with their decision.

The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum dropped Wednesday. The ninth episode, along with a reunion special, will premiere on April 13.

Here the six couples featured on The Ultimatum, how long they have been together, who gave the ultimatum and their social media accounts.

The original couples:

Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger

How long have they been together: Ballatori and Kissinger have been dating for a year and half after meeting at a bar in college.

Who gave the ultimatum: Kissinger gave the ultimatum, stating that he knows Ballatori is the one.

Social media: Ballatori is on Instagram as @madlynballatori. Kissinger is on Instagram as @colby_kiss

Rae Williams and Zay Wilson

How long have they been together: Williams and Wilson have been dating for two and a half years.

Who gave the ultimatum: Rae gave the ultimatum, as she is ready to start a family

Social media: Williams is on Instagram as @rae.williams. Wilson is on Instagram as @theofficialzaywilson

April Marie and Jake Cunningham

How long have they been together: Marie and Cunningham have been dating for two years.

Who gave the ultimatum: Marie gave the ultimatum, stating that she wants to start a family with Cunningham.

Social media: Marie is on Instagram as @itsaprilmarie. Cunningham is on Instagram as @itsjakecunningham.

Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin

How long have they been together: Imari and Griffin have been dating for one and a half years.

Who gave the ultimatum: Imari gave the ultimatum and said she wants a big wedding.

Social media: Imari is on Instagram as @shaniqueimari. Griffin is on Instagram as @rl_griffin

Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr

How long have they been together: Maloney and Parr have been dating for two years.

Who gave the ultimatum: Maloney gave the ultimatum and said she is ready to get married.

Social media: Maloney is on Instagram as @alexiselainemaloney. Parr is on Instagram as @papa_parr.

Lauren Pounds and Nate Ruggles

How long have they been together: Pounds and Ruggles have been together for two and a half years.

Who gave the ultimatum: Ruggles gave the ultimatum, hoping they can stay together despite disagreeing on wanting to have kids.

Social media: Pounds is on Instagram as @laurenkilos. Ruggles is on Instagram as @nathan_ruggles.