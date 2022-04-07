'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Kyle Richards confronts Kathy Hilton in Season 12 trailer

1/5

April 7 (UPI) -- Bravo is giving a glimpse of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12. The network shared a trailer for the new season of the reality series Thursday. Advertisement

The preview teases drama between Kyle Richards and her sister, Kathy Hilton. Richards is seen crying as Lisa Rinna mediates a confrontation between the sisters.

"You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I'm sorry, Kathy, you're not going to get away with it," Rinna says.

"I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?" Richards asks Hilton.

We're entering our #RHOBH era!! Beverly Hills is BACK May 11th. Click here for more: https://t.co/MGKSgs7HaV pic.twitter.com/wwTxdc3tch— Bravo (@BravoTV) April 7, 2022

In addition, Erika Jayne has issues with the cast amid her divorce from Tom Girardi and their legal issues. Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais both raise concerns about Jayne's drinking.

"You take your antidepressants or you drink, but you can't do both," Rinna tells Jayne.

In another scene, Jayne asks Beauvais if she's trying to make her look bad.

"I don't have to make you look bad; you can do that on your own," Beauvais responds.

Season 12 also features Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke and newcomer Diana Jenkins.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premieres May 11 on Bravo.