'Carpool Karaoke': Nicki Minaj raps with James Corden, talks anxiety

Nicki Minaj stars in the newest installment of "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden on "The Late Late Show." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj joined James Corden for Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Minaj and Corden rapped together a selection of her biggest hits including "Anaconda," "Super Bass," "Chun-Li," Starships" and more. Advertisement

The 39-year-old also gave an impression of Adele and discussed the singer covering her verse from Kanye West's "Monster" on Carpool Karaoke in 2016.

"She made me so, so happy. She embodied Nicki Minaj," the rapper said before she launched into "Monster" and sang Adele's "Someone Like You."

Minaj also briefly played the clarinet and opened up about her struggles with anxiety.

"I think when I was younger, my more natural state was to be more confident. But I think when you're a woman and you're in the public eye all the time, if you're not careful you can become less confident because you're being constantly scrutinized," Minaj said.

"I just don't think it's natural. It's not natural for a human being to feel like everyone's critiquing them," she continued.

Minaj also added how taking a break from social media has been beneficial.

"Whenever I am off of social media and I take that [expletive] off my phone, I have just this enormous sense of peace. And then you realize what really matters," she said before referring to her 1-year-old son, who she shares with her husband, Kenneth Petty.