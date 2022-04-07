Trending
April 7, 2022 / 12:15 PM

Maya Erskine replaces Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series

By Annie Martin
Maya Erskine replaces Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series
Maya Erskine has replaced Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Amazon series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Maya Erskine has replaced Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Amazon's Mr. & Mrs. Smith series.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-creator and star Donald Glover confirmed the news in an interview with Interview magazine published Thursday.

Glover said Waller-Bridge left the project because of "classic creative differences." The pair appear to be on amicable terms.

"What does it mean to be a friend? I still like her. I assume she still likes me," Glover said.

Glover announced that Erskine has joined the show, which is in the works at Amazon Studios.

"She's dope," he said of Erskine. "It's exciting. I really love the show. I'm writing the finale now."

The Hollywood Reporter said in September that Waller-Bridge would no longer star in the series due to creative differences. Waller-Bridge remains as a co-creator and executive producer.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is based on the 2005 action film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Francesca Sloane, who previously worked with Glover on Atlanta, will serve as co-creator, showrunner and executive producer.

Glover is known for creating and starring on the FX series Atlanta, which returned for a third season in March. Erskine co-created and starred on the Hulu series Pen15, while Waller-Bridge is known for Fleabag.

