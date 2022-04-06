Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 6, 2022 / 11:44 AM

FX renews 'Snowfall' for a sixth and final season

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
FX renews 'Snowfall' for a sixth and final season
Star Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in FX crime drama "Snowfall." FX has renewed the series for a sixth and final season. Image courtesy of FX

April 6 (UPI) -- FX has renewed crime drama series Snowfall for a sixth and final season.

The renewal comes after Season 5 premiered in February.

Advertisement

Snowfall, which follows the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles during the 1980s, stars Damson Idris as young kingpin Franklin Saint. Idris also serves as a producer.

Snowfall was created by late filmmaker John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron.

Co-stars include Carter Hudson, Isaiah John, Amin Joseph, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Angela Lewis.

"I couldn't imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX. I'm incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to Franklin Saint will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I've made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud," Idris said in a statement.

New episodes of Snowfall air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on FX and are available the next day on Hulu.

Read More

CBS renews three 'NCIS' shows HBO Max renews 'Sex and the City' revival 'And Just Like That' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kelsey Grammer to host 'Historic Battles for America' series
TV // 20 minutes ago
Kelsey Grammer to host 'Historic Battles for America' series
April 6 (UPI) -- "Frasier" actor Kelsey Grammer will host the Fox Nation series "Kelsey Grammer's Historic Battles for America."
'Severance': Apple TV+ renews Adam Scott series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Severance': Apple TV+ renews Adam Scott series
April 6 (UPI) -- "Severance," a sci-fi thriller series starring Adam Scott and executive produced by Ben Stiller, will return for a second season.
'Bridgerton' Season 2 breaks Netflix viewing record
TV // 2 hours ago
'Bridgerton' Season 2 breaks Netflix viewing record
April 6 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" Season 2 set a new single-week record for most-viewed English-language TV series on Netflix.
Jon Batiste on big Grammys win: 'So much went into that moment'
TV // 4 hours ago
Jon Batiste on big Grammys win: 'So much went into that moment'
April 6 (UPI) -- Jon Batiste discussed winning Album of the Year for "We Are" at the Grammys on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
'To All the Boys' spinoff 'XO, Kitty' recasts love interest
TV // 16 hours ago
'To All the Boys' spinoff 'XO, Kitty' recasts love interest
April 5 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the start of production on "XO, Kitty" on Tuesday along with casting announcements. A new actor has been cast as Kitty (Anna Cathcart)'s love interest, Dae.
'Next Generation' cast joins 'Star Trek: Picard' final season
TV // 22 hours ago
'Next Generation' cast joins 'Star Trek: Picard' final season
April 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Tuesday that "Star Trek: The Next Generation" cast members LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden and Brent Spiner will join the 3rd and final season of "Picard."
'RuPaul's Drag Race' sets new spinoff, 'Drag Race Sweden'
TV // 23 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' sets new spinoff, 'Drag Race Sweden'
April 5 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race is expanding internationally once again with a new spinoff set in Sweden.
'Outer Range' trailer: Josh Brolin uncovers mystery on ranch
TV // 1 day ago
'Outer Range' trailer: Josh Brolin uncovers mystery on ranch
April 5 (UPI) -- "Outer Range," a new mystery thriller series starring Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in April.
'Grace and Frankie': Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin drink margaritas in Season 7 photos
TV // 1 day ago
'Grace and Frankie': Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin drink margaritas in Season 7 photos
April 5 (UPI) -- "Grace and Frankie," a comedy series starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen, will complete its final season on Netflix in April.
'Chicago Med' star Kristen Hager exits NBC series
TV // 1 day ago
'Chicago Med' star Kristen Hager exits NBC series
April 5 (UPI) -- Kristen Hager, who played Dr. Stevie Hammer in "Chicago Med" Season 7, has left the NBC medical drama.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in Las Vegas
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in Las Vegas
'Chicago Med' star Kristen Hager exits NBC series
'Chicago Med' star Kristen Hager exits NBC series
Celebrity couples walk red carpet at Grammy Awards
Celebrity couples walk red carpet at Grammy Awards
TV review: 'Better Call Saul' final season disquieting, compelling
TV review: 'Better Call Saul' final season disquieting, compelling
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian to discuss relationships in ABC special
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian to discuss relationships in ABC special
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement