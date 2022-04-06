'Orphan Black' spinoff series 'Echoes' set for AMC+

1/5

"Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Award in September 2018. AMC Networks has greenlit an "Orphan Black" spinoff series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- AMC Networks announced on Wednesday that it has greenlit an Orphan Black spinoff series titled Echoes that will be coming to streaming service AMC+. Orphan Black: Echoes will take place in the near future in the same world of the original series. It is set to premiere in 2023 with a 10-episode first season. Advertisement

The official Orphan Black Twitter account released a teaser poster for Echoes.

Orphan Black: Echoes, a new series set in the world of #OrphanBlack, will premiere in 2023 on @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/GiUughS9cb— Orphan Black (@OrphanBlack) April 6, 2022

Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, Fear the Walking Dead) is serving as creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer along with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes over five seasons.

Orphan Black, a sci-fi thriller, ran for five seasons from 2013 to 2017. The series followed a hustler who is pulled into a conspiracy after witnessing the suicide of a girl who looks just like her.

Tatiana Maslany, Jordan Gavaris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Kevin Hanchard, Kristian Bruun, Skyler Wexler, Dylan Bruce, Josh Vokey and Ari Millen starred in the original series.

"I am thrilled to begin this new chapter in the world of Orphan Black. Creating a story that embraces the legacy of the original show has been so gratifying, and I'm excited for audiences to embark on a new journey that explores the big questions of what makes us who we are. I'm incredibly lucky to have such supporting partners in Boat Rocker, John Fawcett and AMC, and can't wait to introduce audiences old and new to the next installment of this beloved story," Fishko said in a statement.