Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 6, 2022 / 12:11 PM

Kelsey Grammer to host 'Historic Battles for America' series

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kelsey Grammer to host 'Historic Battles for America' series
Kelsey Grammer (R), pictured with Kayte Walsh, will host the Fox Nation series "Kelsey Grammer's Historic Battles for America." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Kelsey Grammer will host a new American history series for Fox Nation.

The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that Grammer, 67, will host the series Kelsey Grammer's Historic Battles for America.

Advertisement

Historic Battles for America will focus on eight key battles in American history, spanning the American Revolution, the Texas Revolution, the Civil War and the American Indian Wars.

"Kelsey is a legend in the entertainment industry, and we are proud to bring his talents to our platform with Kelsey Grammer's Historic Battles for America," Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said. "His affinity for our nation's history and charismatic delivery will provide Fox Nation subscribers with an entertaining yet educational viewing experience they can't get anywhere else."

"I am excited this show will provide the opportunity to share a historical look into some of the most important battles fought through American history, to remember those who fought them, and how they shaped our country," Grammer added.

Historic Battles for America will explore the strategies that led to victory or defeat, the emotions and inner workings of those who fought, the decisions that led to battle, and the long-term consequences after the conflict's end.

Advertisement

The first three episodes will center on American Revolutionary War and give insight into the Battle of Bunker Hill, the Battle of Brooklyn and the Battle of Yorktown.

Historic Battles for America will premiere May 1 on Fox Nation.

Grammer is best known for playing Frasier Crane on the NBC series Cheers and Frasier.

Read More

'Bridgerton' Season 2 breaks Netflix viewing record 'Severance': Apple TV+ renews Adam Scott series Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

FX renews 'Snowfall' for a sixth and final season
TV // 43 minutes ago
FX renews 'Snowfall' for a sixth and final season
April 6 (UPI) -- FX has renewed crime drama series "Snowfall" for a sixth and final season.
'Severance': Apple TV+ renews Adam Scott series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Severance': Apple TV+ renews Adam Scott series
April 6 (UPI) -- "Severance," a sci-fi thriller series starring Adam Scott and executive produced by Ben Stiller, will return for a second season.
'Bridgerton' Season 2 breaks Netflix viewing record
TV // 1 hour ago
'Bridgerton' Season 2 breaks Netflix viewing record
April 6 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" Season 2 set a new single-week record for most-viewed English-language TV series on Netflix.
Jon Batiste on big Grammys win: 'So much went into that moment'
TV // 4 hours ago
Jon Batiste on big Grammys win: 'So much went into that moment'
April 6 (UPI) -- Jon Batiste discussed winning Album of the Year for "We Are" at the Grammys on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
'To All the Boys' spinoff 'XO, Kitty' recasts love interest
TV // 16 hours ago
'To All the Boys' spinoff 'XO, Kitty' recasts love interest
April 5 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the start of production on "XO, Kitty" on Tuesday along with casting announcements. A new actor has been cast as Kitty (Anna Cathcart)'s love interest, Dae.
'Next Generation' cast joins 'Star Trek: Picard' final season
TV // 22 hours ago
'Next Generation' cast joins 'Star Trek: Picard' final season
April 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Tuesday that "Star Trek: The Next Generation" cast members LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden and Brent Spiner will join the 3rd and final season of "Picard."
'RuPaul's Drag Race' sets new spinoff, 'Drag Race Sweden'
TV // 23 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' sets new spinoff, 'Drag Race Sweden'
April 5 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race is expanding internationally once again with a new spinoff set in Sweden.
'Outer Range' trailer: Josh Brolin uncovers mystery on ranch
TV // 1 day ago
'Outer Range' trailer: Josh Brolin uncovers mystery on ranch
April 5 (UPI) -- "Outer Range," a new mystery thriller series starring Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in April.
'Grace and Frankie': Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin drink margaritas in Season 7 photos
TV // 1 day ago
'Grace and Frankie': Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin drink margaritas in Season 7 photos
April 5 (UPI) -- "Grace and Frankie," a comedy series starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen, will complete its final season on Netflix in April.
'Chicago Med' star Kristen Hager exits NBC series
TV // 1 day ago
'Chicago Med' star Kristen Hager exits NBC series
April 5 (UPI) -- Kristen Hager, who played Dr. Stevie Hammer in "Chicago Med" Season 7, has left the NBC medical drama.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in Las Vegas
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in Las Vegas
'Chicago Med' star Kristen Hager exits NBC series
'Chicago Med' star Kristen Hager exits NBC series
Celebrity couples walk red carpet at Grammy Awards
Celebrity couples walk red carpet at Grammy Awards
TV review: 'Better Call Saul' final season disquieting, compelling
TV review: 'Better Call Saul' final season disquieting, compelling
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian to discuss relationships in ABC special
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian to discuss relationships in ABC special
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement