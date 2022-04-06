Jon Batiste on big Grammys win: 'So much went into that moment'

1/5

Jon Batiste talked about winning big at the Grammys on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Jon Batiste discussed winning Album of the Year for We Are at the Grammys on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Batiste, who leads the Late Show band, moved over to Colbert's desk on Tuesday and was asked what was going through his mind and heart after he had won the night's top prize. Advertisement

"It's so much I'm still processing it. First off, the fact that my family is there to witness that is incredible. It's incredible. Just so much went into that moment. Piano lessons, civil rights marches," Batiste said.

The musician also noted how family members felt that he was going to win the whole time and how Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, were rooting for him.

Batiste then mentioned how he wasn't sure that he had won due to his album name being announced first.

"It was so loud that I almost didn't really know it was me because they didn't say my name until after the title. I was like, 'Maybe that's somebody else's album that sounds like We Are,'" Batiste said.

Batiste, to celebrate, told Colbert that he didn't party, but instead got food and then went to bed after feeling tired.

Batiste also won Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for "Cry," Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for Soul, and Best Music Video for "Freedom" at the Grammys. He additionally performed "Freedom" onstage at the ceremony.