Oil executives testify in Congress about high cost of gas, price gouging concerns
April 6, 2022 / 10:30 AM

'Bridgerton' Season 2 breaks Netflix viewing record

By Annie Martin

April 6 (UPI) -- Bridgerton has broken another Netflix viewing record.

The streaming service said Tuesday that Season 2 set a new single-week record for its most-viewed English-language TV series.

Season 2 had 251.7 million hours viewed in its first week of release. The season surpassed the miniseries Inventing Anna, which held the previous record with 196 million hours viewed.

Bridgerton Season 1 was the No. 2 English-language title on the Netflix Top 10 last week, followed by the competition series Is It Cake? at No. 3.

South Korean series Squid Game holds the record of any series for the most hours watched in one week on Netflix, with 571.7 million hours watched between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3.

Bridgerton is a period drama based on the Julia Quinn book series, which is set in Regency-era London. The series is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes and stars Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Claudia Jessie and Golda Rosheuvel.

Netflix renewed Bridgerton for Seasons 3 and 4 in April ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

The streaming service is also developing Queen Charlotte, a prequel series centering on Queen Charlotte (Rosheuvel).

