Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel give behind-the-scenes look at April Fools' prank

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel presented behind-the-scenes videos of when they swapped late night shows. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel presented viewers with behind-the-scenes videos on their recent April Fools Day prank where they switched late night shows. Fallon got to host Jimmy Kimmel Live for a day while Kimmel hosted The Tonight Show for April Fools'. The behind-the-scenes videos showcased each comedian's rehearsal and how they got acquainted with their new surroundings. Advertisement

Fallon, during rehearsals, was surprised when a Jimmy Kimmel Live crew member gave him a cup with tissues to spit his gum in. The late night host also seemed to enjoy Kimmel's chair more.

"It's a comfy chair. It's much better than my chair, my gosh. Really, I'm really writing down all complaints. I don't have a spit cup. I don't have any of this stuff. This changed my whole life," Fallon said while sitting at Kimmel's desk.

The duo also practiced speaking to each other remotely from their studios. The Tonight Show is filmed in New York City with Jimmy Kimmel Live being filmed in Los Angeles.

"You've been in L.A. for like four hours and already you are very tan and I am white as a sheet," Kimmel joked to Fallon remotely.

Kimmel also remarked on how he prefers Fallon's studio for The Tonight Show.

"We are all, I have to say, very impressed and depressed at how nice your studio is in comparison to ours. How is that [expletive] hole in L.A. that you're working in?" Kimmel asked Fallon.

Fallon later stated that Kimmel had the idea for them to switch shows on April Fools' for years and was happy that they were finally able to pull it off.