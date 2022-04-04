Advertisement
April 4, 2022 / 8:21 AM

'Ms. Marvel': Kamala Khan gets used to her cosmic powers in new teaser

By Wade Sheridan

April 4 (UPI) -- Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan gets used to having superpowers in a new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel.

Actress Iman Vellani portrays Kamala who gains cosmic powers after putting on a bracelet in the clip released on Sunday.

Kamala's world then changes with government officials on her tail. Kamala's new powers help her transform into the superhero Ms. Marvel and allow her to shoot out energy blasts, form a giant glowing fist and create platforms in mid-air.

"It's not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world," Kamala says.

Kamala is also shown using her powers to close her bedroom door on her concerned father.

Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ on June 8. Adil El Arbi and Biall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy serve as directors.

Co-stars include Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

