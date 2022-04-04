'Hold Tight' trailer brings Harlan Coben novel to life

April 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Hold Tight.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Monday.

Advertisement

Hold Tight is a Polish-language adaptation of the Harlan Coben novel. Magdalena Boczarska and Leszek Lichota star in the new show.

Hold Tight "tells a story about residents of a peaceful neighborhood in the Warsaw suburbs, whose idyllic life comes to an abrupt end when a teenager Adam vanishes into thin air and parents find answers to questions they have never wanted to ask," an official description reads.

The series is directed by Michał Gazda and Bartosz Konopka.

Netflix has adapted several of Coben's other novels, including The Stranger, The Woods and Stay Close.

Hold Tight premieres April 22 on Netflix.

Other books are being adapted for film and TV, including Tokyo Vice and Under the Banner of Heaven.