CBS renews three 'NCIS' shows

1/5

Wilmer Valderrama's "NCIS" has been renewed for Season 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- CBS has announced it renewed the three dramas in its NCIS franchise for the 2022-23 television season. Coming back to the small screen for Season 20 is NCIS with Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama leading the cast. Advertisement It's official - #NCIS is back for its 20th season! Parker and the team return for all-new cases and even more drama. Who's excited? pic.twitter.com/xOt2yJbkNr— NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) March 31, 2022

Vanessa Lachey's NCIS: Hawai'i will return for Season 2 and NCIS: Los Angeles, starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, has been renewed for Season 14.

"NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years," Kelly Kahl -- president of CBS Entertainment -- said in a statement Thursday.

"With the strong new addition of NCIS: Hawai'i, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn't be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe."